How to Watch Purdue Basketball's Game Against Incarnate Word on Monday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball program is closing out its pre-holiday schedule with a matchup against Incarnate Word on Monday night at Mackey Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers have a chance to earn 11 wins before Christmas for just the fourth time in school history.

Purdue is 10-1 or better for the fourth time under head coach Matt Painter. The team has won 11 straight regular-season games against nonconference opponents. Wins over Incarnate Word and Nicholls on Dec. 29 would give the Boilermakers an undefeated regular season against nonconference opponents for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Monday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-9)

7 p.m. ET, Monday, Dec. 20. Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Rapheal Davis

Brandon Gaudin, Rapheal Davis Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Latest Line: Purdue is a massive 38.5-point favorite over Incarnate Word, according to the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 145.

Purdue is a massive 38.5-point favorite over Incarnate Word, according to the website. The over/under is 145. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Incarnate Word was 8-14 a year ago, and 5-9 in the Southland Conference.

Purdue was ranked No. 3 in Week 6 of the Associated Press top-25 poll. The Boilermakers are also No. 4 in this week's Coaches poll. Incarnate Word is unranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 3 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Incarnate Word is ranked No. 354 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Incarnate Word series history

Series history: Purdue's matchup with Incarnate Word is just the second meeting between the two programs.

Purdue's matchup with Incarnate Word is just the second meeting between the two programs. Purdue vs. Incarnate Word: Purdue played Incarnate Word on Nov. 18, 2015 and earned a 96-51 win at Mackey Arena.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Butler 77-48 against Butler on Saturday at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE

Purdue defeated Butler 77-48 against Butler on Saturday at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis. Incarnate Word's last game: Incarnate Word played against Rice and lossed 85-55.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 365-185 record at Purdue, and is 390-190 overall. He is 181-110 in Big Ten games.

Projected Starters for Purdue

Projected Purdue starters: Trevion Williams (6-foot-10 senior forward), Caleb Furst (6-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard).

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

CROSSROADS CLASSIC HAS HELPED PURDUE BASKETBALL: No. 3 Purdue basketball defeated Butler 77-48 on Saturday in its last matchup of the Crossroads Classic. Jaden Ivey led the team with 22 points, and the Boilermakers were 11-22 from the 3-point line. The team held the Bulldogs to 32% shooting from the field. CLICK HERE

