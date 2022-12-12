Skip to main content
Purdue Rises to No. 1 Ranking in Latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

© Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Rises to No. 1 Ranking in Latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

After victories over Hofstra and Nebraska, Purdue comes in at No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers have taken the top spot in each of the last two seasons and are 10-0 to start the 2022-23 campaign.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the second consecutive season, Purdue has moved atop the national rankings, coming in at No. 1 in this week's Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll. 

Following a win at home over Hofstra and a narrow victory on the road against Nebraska, the team earned 27 first-place votes while sitting at 10-0 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play. 

No. 2 Virginia and No. 3 UConn each garnered first-place votes as the only other undefeated teams ranked in the top five. No. 6 Tennessee, despite one loss on the season, also pulled one vote for the country's top spot. 

The Boilermakers took down the Pride last Wednesday 85-66 as junior center Zach Edey registered 23 points and 18 rebounds. It was his eighth straight performance of at least 20 points, which is the longest streak of the Matt Painter era. 

They were forced into overtime by the Cornhuskers on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena but managed to escape Lincoln, Neb., with a narrow 65-62 win. Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer put up a career-high 22 points as Edey was held to his lowest scoring output of the season. 

Purdue is among six Big Ten programs in this week's rankings. Indiana stayed put at No. 14 after a loss to No. 9 Arizona, followed by No. 18 Illinois, No. 20 Maryland, No. 22 Wisconsin and No. 23 Ohio State. Iowa and Michigan State also received votes. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The team is set to take on Davidson on Saturday, Dec. 17, as part of the inaugural Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. 

AP Top 25 college basketball poll, Dec. 12

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for Week 6, with Big Ten teams in bold.

  1. Purdue (10-0)
  2. Virginia (8-0)
  3. UConn (11-0)
  4. Alabama (8-1)
  5. Houston (9-1)
  6. Tennessee (9-1)
  7. Texas (7-1)
  8. Kansas (9-1)
  9. Arizona (8-1)
  10. Arkansas (9-1)
  11. Baylor (7-2)
  12. Duke (10-2)
  13. Kentucky (7-2)
  14. Indiana (8-2)
  15. Gonzaga (7-3)
  16. UCLA (8-2)
  17. Mississippi State (9-0)
  18. Illinois (7-3)
  19. Auburn (8-1)
  20. Maryland (8-2)
  21. TCU (8-1)
  22. Wisconsin (8-2)
  23. Ohio State (7-2)
  24. Virginia Tech (10-1)
  25. Miami (10-1)

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, Arizona State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary's 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Mississippi Valley State 4, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2

  • Fletcher Loyer Guides Purdue to 65-62 Win Against Nebraska: Fletcher Loyer scored a career-high 22 points for Purdue, leading all scorers in a narrow Big Ten road victory. Keisei Tominaga scored 19 points off the bench for Nebraska and tied the game on a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation. CLICK HERE 
  • What Matt Painter Said After Victory Over Nebraska: Purdue basketball defeated Nebraska 65-62 in overtime on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena to move to 10-0 on the season. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue, Nebraska Photo Gallery: Purdue basketball improved to 10-0 on the season with an overtime road win against Nebraska on Saturday. Recap some of the action with photos from Pinnacle Bank Arena. CLICK HERE
  • Fast Starts Fuels Purdue in 85-66 Win Against Hofstra: Purdue jumped to a 20-2 lead over Hofstra in the first six minutes of play, giving the team enough cushion for a 19-point victory. The Boilermakers had five scorers in double figures, led by junior center Zach Edey’s eighth consecutive game of at least 20 points. CLICK HERE 

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

ethan morton shot vs nebraska
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Pictures From Purdue Basketball's 65-62 Overtime Win Over Nebraska

By D.J. Fezler
matt painter vs nebraska
Basketball

What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska

By D.J. Fezler
fletcher loyer vs nebraska
Basketball

Fletcher Loyer Helps No. 4 Purdue Escape Nebraska With 65-62 Overtime Win

By D.J. Fezler
fletcher loyer vs hofstra
Basketball

Live Blog: Follow No. 4 Purdue Basketball at Nebraska in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
Mike Bobinski purdue coaching search
Football

Takeaways from Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski's Press Conference

By D.J. Fezler
Jeff Brohm vs iowa
Football

Purdue Officially Announces National Search for Football Program's Next Head Coach

By D.J. Fezler
mackey arena purdue vs hofstra
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Pictures from Purdue Basketball's 85-66 Win Over Hofstra

By D.J. Fezler
matt painter vs hofstra
Basketball

What Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter Said After 85-66 Win Against Hofstra

By D.J. Fezler