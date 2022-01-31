Purdue Sophomore Guard Jaden Ivey Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, after a leading the team to wins over Iowa and Ohio State last week, was named the Big Ten Player of the Week. It's the first Player of the Week honor for his career. Ivey averaged 18 points, four rebounds and three assists in the pair of victories.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time in his career, Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

After returning from a hip flexor injury that kept him out of a home matchup against Northwestern, Ivey averaged 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game in the Boilermakers' two victories last week.

Ivey hit a game-winning 3-pointer at home against No. 16 Ohio State on Sunday in the final seconds, giving him 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a block in an 81-78 victory at Mackey Arena.

The performance followed a win on the road against Iowa, where the 6-foot-4 guard tallied 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal to lead Purdue to an 83-73 victory.

Ivey was 6-of-10 from the 3-point line during the team's two matchups last week. After the pair of wins, the No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team is now 18-3 on the season, including 7-3 in Big Ten play.

For the season, Ivey is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 44.2% from the 3-point line.

He and the Boilermakers are gearing up for a road matchup with Minnesota on Wednesday. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

