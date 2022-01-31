Purdue Climbs to No. 4 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

Purdue basketball picked up a win over Iowa on the road before outlasting a ranked Ohio State team at Mackey Arena, helping the team move to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll.

Auburn, at 20-1 remains the No. 1 team in the country, followed by Gonzaga and a new No. 3 in UCLA.

The Boilermakers boast an 18-3 overall record, which includes a 7-3 mark in the Big Ten and are the highest ranked team in the conference. Five league teams were ranked this week, including No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 18 Illinois. Indiana and Iowa also received votes.

After a dominant 80-60 victory over Northwestern. The team went on the road and cruised to 83-73 win over Iowa before returning home for a showdown with No. 16 Ohio State at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers were up by as many as 20 points, but the Buckeyes clawed back and tied the game in the final seconds. With overtime looming, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey hit a 3-pointer in the final second to cement an 81-78 final score.

Ivey finished the game with 21 points off the bench and was one of four players to score in the double figures for Purdue. The team's next matchup is on the road Wednesday against Minnesota.

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Jan. 31

Here is the Week 13 Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Auburn (20-1) Gonzaga (17-2) UCLA (16-2) Purdue (18-3) Kentucky (17-4) Houston (18-2) Arizona (17-2) Baylor (18-3) Duke (17-3) Kansas (17-3) Wisconsin (17-3) Villanova (16-5) Michigan State (16-4) Texas Tech (16-5) Providence (18-2) Ohio State (13-5) Connecticut (15-4) Illinois (15-5) USC (18-3) Iowa State (16-5) Xavier (15-5) Tennessee (14-6) Texas (16-5) Marquette (15-7) LSU (16-5)

Others receiving votes:

Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary's 32, Boise State 32, Miami (FL) 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

