Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue's Victory Over New Orleans

Purdue basketball defeated New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night to improve to 12-0 on the season. Recap the action with our photo gallery from Mackey Arena.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 1-ranked Purdue basketball team improved to 12-0 on the season after taking down New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena. 

The Boilermakers were without junior center Zach Edey due to an illness, but they still managed to have nine different players score points in the win. Redshirt freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn led the way with a career-high 24 points. 

"It's definitely a huge adjustment not being able to throw it to the best player in college basketball," said freshman guard Braden Smith, who finished with eight points. "That's kind of tough, but we're gonna figure it out either way. We're gonna knock down shots and we're gonna do our thing no matter what, whether he's there or if he's not." 

Junior forward Mason Gillis also scored 11 points in the matchup, recording just his second game this season in double figures. Purdue finished the game shooting 55.6% from the field after taking control with a dominant 24-2 run to end the first half. 

The Boilermakers had the advantage on the boards, earning a 24-18 rebounding advantage while scoring 38 points in the paint and getting 36 total points from their bench players. 

"We've just kind of learned that it's next man up," Gillis said. "You gotta be able to do your job, understand what the team needs from you to win." 

Purdue will have one final nonconference opponent before entering the bulk of its Big Ten schedule. The team will welcome Florida A&M to Markey Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 4 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. 

Mason Gillis 

mason gillis vs new orleans

Caleb Furst

caleb girst hold vs new orlenas

Matt Painter

matt painter vs new orleans

Fletcher Loyer

fletcher loyer vs new orleans

Caleb Furst 

caleb furst pass vs new orleans

Trey Kaufman-Renn

trey kaufman-renn layup vs new orleans

Brandon Newman 

Brandon newman free throw new orleans

Matt Painter

Matt painter face vs new orleans
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trey Kaufman-Renn

trey kaufman-renn defense vs new orleans

Brandon Newman 

brandon newman pass vs new orlenas

Trey Kaufman-Renn

trey kaufman-renn vs new orleans

Brandon Newman

brandon newman handle vs new orlenas

Braden Smith

braden smith vs new orleans

Caleb Furst

caleb girst vs new orleans put back

Mason Gillis

mason gillis ball vs new orleans

David Jenkins Jr. 

david jenkins jr vs new orleans

Ethan Morton

ethan morton defense vs new orleans

Braden Smith

braden smith passing vs new orleans

Mason Gillis

mason gillis defense vs new orleans

Caleb Furst

caleb furst warmups
  • Kaufman-Renn Shines for Purdue in Win Over New Orleans: Redshirt freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a career-high 24 points as Purdue dominated New Orleans on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena. Junior center Zach Edey missed the game due to an illness, but the Boilermakers improved to 12-0 on the season. CLICK HERE 
  • Purdue, New Orleans Live Blog: No. 1 Purdue basketball was back at Mackey Arena on Wednesday night for a matchup with New Orleans. Relive some of the action from our live blog, straight from press row. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Remains No. 1 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: After a victory over Davidson in the 2022 Indy Classic on Saturday, Purdue basketball remained No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers are 11-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play so far this season. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

trey kaufman-renn vs new orleans
Basketball

Without Edey, Kaufman-Renn Shines for Purdue Basketball in 74-53 Win Over New Orleans

By D.J. Fezler
loyer and furst indy classic
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball's Game Against New Orleans in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
zach edey warmups vs nebraska
Basketball

Purdue Junior Center Zach Edey Out For Game Against New Orleans

By D.J. Fezler
Purdue football black helmet
Recruiting

Early Signing Period Blog: Follow Purdue Football's Recruiting Activity in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
caleb furst dunk davidson
Basketball

How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. New Orleans

By D.J. Fezler
Graham Harrell West Virginia
Football

Purdue Football Officially Announces Graham Harrell, Kevin Kane as Coordinators

By D.J. Fezler
Purdue football
Recruiting

Purdue Football 2023 Decommitments Ahead of the Early Signing Period

By D.J. Fezler
austin burton purdue warmups
Football

Austin Burton, Purdue Quarterbacks Taking Advantage of Citrus Bowl Opportunity

By D.J. Fezler