Purdue University Board of Trustees Approves $6.7 Million in Renovations of Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Board of Trustees approved a plan for renovations at Mackey Arena for the men's and women's basketball programs on Friday.

The renovations plans include completely reconfigured men's and women's locker rooms, player lounges and an expansion of the John Wooden Club. The projects are expected to begin at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season at an estimated cost of $6.7 million.

“The upcoming locker room project and Wooden Club renovations will continue to elevate our program for our current and future student-athletes and our fans,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said in a release. “Mackey Arena is already considered one of the premier environments in college basketball, and holds a special place for me as a former player. These improvements will continue to ensure that Purdue Basketball and Mackey Arena remain among the nation’s elite.”

Purdue men's basketball finished the 2021-22 season with a 29-8 overall record capped by the team's fourth Sweet 16 appearance in the last five NCAA Tournaments. The Boilermakers spent the entire season ranked inside the top 10 of the Associated Press poll, including their first-ever stop at the No. 1 ranking.

Under the tutelage of first-year head coach Katie Gearlds, the Purdue women's basketball team earned a 17-15 overall record and made it to the second round of the women's NCAA NIT. It was a 10-win improvement from the year prior, the most by a Boilermaker coach in her first year and tied for the third-best turnaround in program history.

"The locker room renovation project is a vital step as we bring the women’s basketball program back to the national stage,”Gearlds said. “The new locker room and player areas will provide additional resources to our student-athletes as we take the next step to compete at an elite level.”

Related Stories