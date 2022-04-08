Purdue Board of Trustees Approves Jeff Brohm Extension, Ross-Ade Stadium Renovation Project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Board of Trustees met Friday and approved a $45.4 million renovation of Ross-Ade Stadium, as well as a two-year contract extension through the year 2027 for football coach Jeff Brohm.

“We are fortunate at Purdue to have the fan and donor support necessary to continue investing in our sport programs and facilities,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a release. “After such an exciting 2021 season of Purdue Football, we are pleased to announce an extension of head coach Jeff Brohm’s contract, and an initial set of enhancements to Ross-Ade Stadium that will benefit both the student-athlete and fan experience.”

Brohm is entering his sixth year at the helm of the Boilermakers, coming off a memorable 2021 season that featured a 9-4 overall record that was capped by a 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

Purdue posted its first nine-win campaign since the 2003 season. The team had just nine combined wins in the four seasons prior to Brohm's arrival. Before taking over the football program back in 2017, Brohm spent three seasons leading Western Kentucky and guiding the Hilltoppers to two bowl victories.

Brohm boasts a 58-39 overall record during his time as a head coach. In five seasons with the Boilermakers, he has led the team to a 28-29 record, which includes three bowl appearances.

“We are excited about the progress we have made over the past five years,” Brohm said in the release. “We look forward to continuing to build our program into the future. I would like to thank our administration and fans for their support and our players and staff for their hard work and dedication. It is an honor to be the head football coach at Purdue.”

With the excitement surrounding the program, the approved renovations will feature a multi-phase approach to enhance the Purdue football gameday atmosphere, looking to improve the fan experience and enhance nutritional support for student-athletes.

Included in the renovation project are plans for the construction of a new team entrance from the Kozuch Football Performance Complex to Rohrman Field, the transition of the existing team store into a student-athlete dining facility and the building of a concourse connector next to additional seating in the south end zone.

“These renovations will make a huge difference for our student-athletes and enhance the overall fan experience at Ross-Ade,” Brohm said. “We are grateful to our fans, donors, the Board of Trustees, Mike Bobinski, and President Daniels for their commitment to the growth and success of Purdue Football. This project will have a positive impact on our program for years to come.”

More details regarding the phase one renovations will be announced at a later date.