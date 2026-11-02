Purdue vs. No. 15 Gonzaga Live Game Thread & Updates

The 2026-27 college basketball season is underway and Purdue opens a new era against another premier program, taking on No. 15 Gonzaga on Monday night. It's a challenging way to begin the year, but one that presents a great opportunity for the Boilermakers.

Purdue Boilermakers ON SI will be providing up-to-date coverage of Monday's Hall of Fame Series game between the Boilers and Bulldogs. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest scores, updates, highlights, analysis and plenty more.

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) dribbles against Alabama Crimson Tide. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue vs. #15 Gonzaga live game blog

1st half

17:32 — A couple of early turnovers for Purdue to start this game. Matt Painter talked about the importance of keeping Gonzaga out of transition. The good news is that the Bulldogs haven't been particularly graceful with the basketball, either.

19:37 — Omer Mayer gets the ball into the paint and scores the first bucket of the night to give the Boilermakers the early 2-0 lead.

Pregame

Isiah Harwell, Davis Fogle, Xaivian Lee, Braden Huff and Massamba Diop will get the start for Gonzaga tonight.

No surprises with Purdue's starting lineup. The Boilermakers will roll with C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris, Omer Mayer, Caden Pierce and Daniel Jacobsen to start the 2026-27 season.

Tipoff between Purdue and No. 15 Gonzaga is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Las Vegas. The game will be available on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max.

What's at stake

Monday night's game presents a great opportunity for both Purdue and No. 15 Gonzaga. One team will leave Las Vegas with a quality win on its resume to begin the 2026-27 campaign.

Purdue leads the all-time series against Gonzaga 5-0, with three of those victories coming within the last five years. Mark Few's team has a great opportunity to get its first win over the Boilermakers, but these are two teams that both endured plenty of roster turnover in the offseason.

Monday night's game is one of the most interesting on the college basketball docket for the first week of the season. Kudos to both coaches for agreeing to play such a high-level game to begin the year.

Expected starting lineups

Purdue Boilermakers

The Boilers trotted the same starting lineup out for each of their three exhibition games. It would be surprising if Matt Painter made any changes before the season opener.

Guard — Omer Mayer

Guard — Gicarri Harris

Guard – C.J. Cox

Forward — Caden Pierce

Center — Daniel Jacobsen

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Mark Few is rolling out a veteran lineup, one with several playmakers. The Bulldogs also have great size and can move well in transition.

Guard — Davis Fogle

Guard — Xaivian Lee

Guard — Isiah Harwell

Forward — Braden Huff

Center — Massamba Diop

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