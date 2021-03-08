Purdue's Zach Edey Wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week Again

Purdue's Zach Edey won the weekly award for the second time this season, joining Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman as two-time winners. Mason Gillis has also won the award.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue players have been taking turns winning the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week award this season, and it's happened again this week.

Purdue center Zach Edey had a big week, and he won the award for the second time this season. He also won the award on Nov. 30, the first week of the season.

Last week he scored 21 points in a win against Wisconsin on Tuesday, and then added 20 more in Saturday's 67-58 victory over Indiana. He became the first Purdue freshman since Robbie Hummel in 2008 to have back-to-back 20-point games.

Edey shot 76 percent from the field in the two wins.

This is the seventh time a Purdue player has won the award this season. Edey, Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman have all won the award twice, and Mason Gillis won it once.

Michigan center Hunter DIckinson is the likely winner of the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year award. He's won the weekly honor seven times himself.

Here's the list of winners so far this season:

Freshman of the Week

Nov. 30 – Zach Edey, Purdue center and Adam Miller, Illinois guard

and Adam Miller, Illinois guard Dec. 7 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Dec. 14 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Dec. 21 – Mason Gillis, Purdue forward

Dec. 28 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Jan. 4 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Jan. 11 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Jan. 18 – Brandon Newman, Purdue guard

Jan. 25 – Jaden Ivey, Purdue guard

Feb. 1 – Brandon Newman, Purdue guard

Feb. 8 – Jaden Ivey, Purdue guard

Feb. 15 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

Feb. 22 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center

March 1 – Andre Curbelo, Illinois guard

March 8 – Zach Edey, Purdue center

