Purdue's Zach Edey Wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week Again
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue players have been taking turns winning the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week award this season, and it's happened again this week.
Purdue center Zach Edey had a big week, and he won the award for the second time this season. He also won the award on Nov. 30, the first week of the season.
Last week he scored 21 points in a win against Wisconsin on Tuesday, and then added 20 more in Saturday's 67-58 victory over Indiana. He became the first Purdue freshman since Robbie Hummel in 2008 to have back-to-back 20-point games.
Edey shot 76 percent from the field in the two wins.
This is the seventh time a Purdue player has won the award this season. Edey, Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman have all won the award twice, and Mason Gillis won it once.
Michigan center Hunter DIckinson is the likely winner of the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year award. He's won the weekly honor seven times himself.
Here's the list of winners so far this season:
Freshman of the Week
- Nov. 30 – Zach Edey, Purdue center and Adam Miller, Illinois guard
- Dec. 7 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
- Dec. 14 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
- Dec. 21 – Mason Gillis, Purdue forward
- Dec. 28 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
- Jan. 4 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
- Jan. 11 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
- Jan. 18 – Brandon Newman, Purdue guard
- Jan. 25 – Jaden Ivey, Purdue guard
- Feb. 1 – Brandon Newman, Purdue guard
- Feb. 8 – Jaden Ivey, Purdue guard
- Feb. 15 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
- Feb. 22 – Hunter Dickinson, Michigan center
- March 1 – Andre Curbelo, Illinois guard
- March 8 – Zach Edey, Purdue center
Players of the Week
- Nov. 30 – Luka Garza, Iowa senior center
- Dec. 7 – Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana sophomore forward
- Dec. 14 – Luka Garza, Iowa, and Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois junior guard
- Dec. 21 – Boo Buie, Northwestern sophomore guard
- Dec. 28 – Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois and Marcus Carr, Minnesota junior guard
- Jan. 4 – Liam Robbins, Minnesota junior center
- Jan. 11 – Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, and Jordan Bohannon, Iowa senior guard
- Jan. 18 – Trevion Williams, Purdue junior center, and Liam Robbins, Minnesota
- Jan. 25 – Isaiah Livers, Michigan senior forward
- Feb. 1 – Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois guard
- Feb. 8 – Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois guard
- Feb. 15 – Joe Wieskamp, Iowa guard
- Feb. 22 – Luka Garza, Iowa center, and Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State guard
- March 1 – Geo Baker, Rutgers guard
- March 8 – Aaron Henry, Michigan State forward