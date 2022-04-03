Skip to main content
Report: Former Purdue Star Carsen Edwards Signing 2-Year Deal With Detroit Pistons

Carsen Edwards averaged 26.7 points, 4.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in the NBA G League with the Salt Lake City Stars. He was a member of the Purdue basketball program for three seasons before moving on to the professional level.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue star Carsen Edwards is getting another chance to play for an NBA team. After a successful season in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, the 5-foot-11 guard is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Detroit Pistons. 

Edwards was the NBA G League's second-leading scorer, averaging 26.7 points per game while also recording 4.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He was 46.4% from the floor, which included a 38.3% mark from the 3-point line. 

After a three-year college career with the Purdue basketball program, Edwards was a second-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was taken by the Boston Celtics as the 33rd overall selection after his draft rights were traded by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Edwards played for the Celtics during the 2019 NBA Summer League season and put up a team-high 19.4 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.4 minutes per contest over the span of five games. 

On July 14, 2019, the Celtics signed Edwards, and the former Boilermaker went on to score a career-high 18 points against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 13 of that year. But in February of 2020, Edwards was reassigned to the Maine Celtics, the team's G League affiliate. 

Edwards played for the Celtics in the 2021 NBA Summer League but was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sept. 15, 2021. He was waived eight days later. 

After being acquired by the Salt Lake City Stars on Nov. 6, 2021, Edwards has worked his way back toward a spot on an NBA roster. The Pistons are currently 22-56 and sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings. 

