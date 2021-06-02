Report: Mike Krzyzewski Retiring After the 2021-22 Basketball Season

Mike Krzyzewski spent the last 41 years with Duke, and throughout his coaching career accumulated a 1,170-361 record. He'll coach his final season in 2021-22.

NCAA coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski is retiring after the upcoming season. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported Wednesday that the longtime Duke head coach will step down after the leading the program for more than 40 seasons.

This offseason, North Carolina coach Roy Williams and Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger both announced their retirements.

Krzyzewski starting his coaching career at Indiana in 1974 under head coach Bob Knight. After one season with the Hoosiers, he spent five years coaching at Army.

He's spent the last 41 years with Duke, and throughout his coaching career accumulated a 1,170-361 record. He has the most wins as a coach in NCAA history and has led the Blue Devils to 36 NCAA tournament appearances.

Under Krzyzewski, Duke has earned 12 ACC regular-season titles, 15 ACC Tournament victories, 12 Final Four appearances and five national championships.

Krzyzewski is a three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year and a five-time ACC Coach of the Year. He also coached Team USA at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, where all three teams won a gold medal.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001, and will be succeeded by former Duke player and current assistant Jon Scheyer.

Stories Related to College Basketball

PURDUE TO PLAY NC STATE: Purdue is scheduled to Play North Carolina State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. CLICK HERE

Purdue is scheduled to Play North Carolina State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. PURDUE BASKETBALL STAFF: Former Purdue basketball players Spike Albrecht and Tommy Luce will join the program as graduate assistants. P.J. Thompson is set to remain on the staff after being promoted to the team's director of player development. CLICK HERE

Former Purdue basketball players Spike Albrecht and Tommy Luce will join the program as graduate assistants. P.J. Thompson is set to remain on the staff after being promoted to the team's director of player development. NEWS FROM AROUND THE BIG TEN: The Big Ten released COVID-19 data, including positivity rates and cardiac effects. Also, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn's college career is over, according to reports, and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson declared for the NBA Draft. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!