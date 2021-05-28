Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Report: Purdue Basketball Part of Quadruple-Header at Barclays Center Next Season

Purdue basketball is expected to play North Carolina State at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, next season. An official announcement for the quadruple-header event is expected next week, according to Jon Rothstein.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball will be one of two Big Ten programs participating in a quadruple-header at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. 

Purdue will join Maryland as two of eight teams competing at the venue on Dec. 12 of the upcoming NCAA basketball season. An official announcement for the event is expected next week. 

Rothstein's report indicates that Purdue will play North Carolina State while Maryland is set to play Florida. Tip-off times and television assignments have not yet been announced. 

Among the four other programs attending, Miami will play Fordham and Iona is expected to play Yale. 

Both Purdue and Maryland earned NCAA tournament bids last season. The Boilermakers finished with an 18-10 overall record, including 13-6 against Big Ten opponents. 

The Terrapins finished 17-14 with a 9-11 record in the conference. Both programs are expected to rank among the best in the country in 2021-22. 

Rent Stories From Boilermakers Country

  • WEATHER ALTERS PURDUE BASEBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue baseball will resume play against Penn State on Saturday trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning. Then the team will play Minnesota in a doubleheader on Sunday. CLICK HERE 
  • PURDUE BASKETBALL STAFF: Former Purdue basketball players Spike Albrecht and Tommy Luce will join the program as graduate assistants. P.J. Thompson is set to remain on the staff after being promoted to the team's director of player development. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN DAILY: The Big Ten released COVID-19 data, including positivity rates and cardiac effects. Also, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn's college career is over, according to reports, and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson declared for the NBA Draft. CLICK HERE
  • COMPLETE 2021-22 BOWL SCHEDULE: The 2021-22 college football bowl schedule is here. It will all culminate in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

Barclays Center
Basketball

Report: Purdue Basketball Part of Quadruple Header at Barclays Center Next Season

PurdueBaseballvsNUPostponed
Baseball

Weather Forces Changes to Purdue Baseball's Three-Team Pod at Alexander Field

PJThompson1
Basketball

Purdue Basketball Announces Two Staff Additions, One Promotion

USATSI_15755287_168388303_lowres
Football

Big Ten Daily: COVID-19 Data Released, Cockburn to Stay in NBA Draft & Dickinson Declares

College Football Bowl Schedule
Football

Complete 2021-22 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

Purdue_Baseball_Avoids_Series_Sweep_with-608f3b2b7503d4465423fc7f_May_03_2021_24_12_00
Baseball

Purdue Baseball Closes Out Regular Season in Three-Team Pod This Weekend

MarylandFootball
Football

Big Ten: Conference Football Programs Announce Schedule Changes

PurdueFootballHelmet
Football

Purdue Football Lands Junior College Transfer PrinceJames Boyd Jr.

BigtenLogo2
Football

Big Ten: PFF Ranks All FBS Programs Ahead of the 2021 Season