Report: Purdue Basketball Part of Quadruple-Header at Barclays Center Next Season

Purdue basketball is expected to play North Carolina State at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, next season. An official announcement for the quadruple-header event is expected next week, according to Jon Rothstein.

Purdue will join Maryland as two of eight teams competing at the venue on Dec. 12 of the upcoming NCAA basketball season. An official announcement for the event is expected next week.

Rothstein's report indicates that Purdue will play North Carolina State while Maryland is set to play Florida. Tip-off times and television assignments have not yet been announced.

Among the four other programs attending, Miami will play Fordham and Iona is expected to play Yale.

Both Purdue and Maryland earned NCAA tournament bids last season. The Boilermakers finished with an 18-10 overall record, including 13-6 against Big Ten opponents.

The Terrapins finished 17-14 with a 9-11 record in the conference. Both programs are expected to rank among the best in the country in 2021-22.

