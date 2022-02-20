Skip to main content
Rutgers Forward Ron Harper Jr. Warming Up Ahead of Matchup With No. 5 Purdue

Rutgers senior forward Ron Harper Jr. was seen wearing black tape around two of his left fingers during warmups ahead of a matchup with No. 5 Purdue on Sunday. Despite the injury to his non-shooting hand, Harper appears to be ready to play.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. was seen on the floor warming up at Mackey Arena after uncertainty surrounded his availability heading into a matchup with No. 5 Purdue on Sunday. 

He suffered an injury to his non-shooting hand during a 70-59 victory over No. 12 Illinois on Wednesday and was forced to leave the game early. He had black tape on his left pointer and middle fingers during warmups. 

Harper is the leading scorer for Rutgers, averaging a team-high 15.7 points per game while adding 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. He played in all 25 of the team's prior matchups. 

The 6-foot-6 senior scored a team-high 16 points in the win over the Fighting Illini. Harper was 6-13 from the field and hit two 3-pointers to go along with eight rebounds, one assist and one block. 

Harper tied a career-high with 30 points in the first meeting between the Boilermakers and the Scarlet Knights on Dec. 9 at Jersey Mike's Arena. He hit five 3-pointers in the contest, his last being a buzzer-beater from near half court for a 70-68 win. 

Purdue will look to snap a four-game losing skid to Rutgers that dates back to Jan. 28, 2020, with Harper on the floor. 

  • HOW TO WATCH PURDUE, RUTGERS: No. 5 Purdue tips off against Rutgers on Sunday at Mackey Arena, and the game will be aired live on FOX Sports 1. The Scarlet Knights have won four straight games against the Boilermakers. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, TV designation and the latest on the point spread. CLICK HERE
  • DAY OFF HELPS PURDUE REFUEL: Purdue basketball earned a much-needed day off Thursday ahead of a matchup with Rutgers on Sunday at Mackey Arena. It was the first break for the players after a 23-day stretch that included eight games. CLICK HERE 
  • PURDUE SET FOR CRITICAL MATCHUP WITH RUTGERS: The No. 5-ranked Purdue basketball team is prepared for its second matchup of the season with Rutgers. After the Scarlet Knights got the better of the Boilermakers earlier in the season, both teams will clash at Mackey Arena in a game with huge Big Ten implications. CLICK HERE

