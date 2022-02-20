How to Watch No. 5 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Rutgers on Sunday

No. 5 Purdue basketball tips off against Rutgers on Sunday at Mackey Arena, and the game will be aired live of FOX Sports 1. The Scarlet Knights have won four straight games against the Boilermakers. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, TV designation and the latest on the point spread.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 5-ranked Purdue basketball program tips off against a red-hot Rutgers team Sunday at Mackey Arena. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET. The Scarlet Knights are on a four-game losing streak, all against ranked opponents.

The Boilermakers enter the game atop the conference standings with a 23-4 record, including 12-4 in the Big Ten, while the Scarlet Knights are is 16-9 and 10-5. Rutgers has won four straight games against Purdue dating back to Jan. 28, 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Who: No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (23-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-9)

When: 5:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Feb. 20.

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: FOX Sports 1

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Steve Lavin

Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Latest Line: Purdue is a 12-point favorite over Rutgers, according to the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 138.5.

Purdue is a 12-point favorite over Rutgers, according to the website. The over/under is 138.5. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Rutgers was 16-12 a year ago, and 10-10 in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights earned a No. 10 seed and defeated Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing 63-60 to Houston.

Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 5 in Week 15 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. The Boilermakers are also No. 7 in this week's Coaches poll. Rutgers is unranked but received 10 votes.

Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 13 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Rutgers is ranked No. 71 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Rutgers series history

Series history: Sunday's contest with Rutgers marks the 18th meeting between the two teams with Purdue leading by a 12-5 advantage. Rutgers has won the last four meetings by a combined 17 points.

Sunday's contest with Rutgers marks the 18th meeting between the two teams with Purdue leading by a 12-5 advantage. Rutgers has won the last four meetings by a combined 17 points. Last Matchup: Rutgers stole a 70-68 win on its home court on Dec. 9, claiming victory on a buzzer-beater shot from Ron Harper Jr. near half court. It was Purdue's first loss of the season.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue took down Northwestern 70-64 on the road Wednesday. The team was led by Zach Edey's 14 points, while Mason Gillis and Eric Hunter Jr. each added 11.

Rutgers' last game: Rutgers played against Illinois on Wednesday and earned a convincing 70-59 win at home.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 378-188 record at Purdue, and is 403-193 overall. He is 192-113 in Big Ten games.

Meet Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell: Steve Pikiell is in his sixth season at Rutgers. He has an 96-86 record at the school. He has led the Scarlet Nights to two total postseason appearances, including the 2019-20 season that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Projected starters

Projected Purdue starters: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Mason GIllis (6-6 sophomore forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Eric Hunter Jr. (6-4 senior guard).

Projected Rutgers starters: Paul Mulcahy (6-foot-6 junior guard), Ron Harper Jr. (6-6 senior forward), Caleb McConnell (6-7 senior forward), Geo Baker (6-4 senior guard), Clifford Omoruyi (6-11 sophomore center)

