It's the Double-Overtime Edition of Sasha Live! Tuesday At Mad Mushroom, Talking IU Too

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic and BoilermakersCountry.com publisher Tom Brew have a lot to talk about on Tuesday night's Sasha Live! podcast at Mad Mushroom Pizza, including the double overtime win and the big game at Bloomington on Thursday night against Indiana. The show starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen in person or online.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — All of these Sasha Live! podcasts have been a lot of fun all year with Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic and the occasional guests, and the 30 minutes fly by every week.

That's sure to be true on Tuesday night.

We've got so much to talk about, and it starts at 7 p.m. ET at Mad Mushroom Pizza at 320 W. State Street in West Lafayette. You can also watch online on Facebook. Twitter or YouTube.

We'll look back at that thrilling double-overtime win on Monday afternoon at Illinois, which put the Boilermakers right back in the thick of the Big Ten race. And, of course, will preview Thursday night's huge game against Indiana in Bloomington.

The Boilermakers are trying to protect a nine-game winning streak in the rivalry, and we'll break it all down. If you're in town, come watch the show live and get some pictures and autographs. If not, here's how to watch online.

Sasha Live! on Facebook

On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated Purdue page.

Sasha Live! on Twitter

On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated Purdue account.

Sasha Live! on YouTube

On YouTube, Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew has one page — for the moment — for all of his podcasts, including the Mike & Micah Podcast, the Big Ten Roundtable Podcast and the FastBreak on FanNation NBA podcasts.

