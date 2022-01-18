It's the Double-Overtime Edition of Sasha Live! Tuesday At Mad Mushroom, Talking IU Too
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — All of these Sasha Live! podcasts have been a lot of fun all year with Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic and the occasional guests, and the 30 minutes fly by every week.
That's sure to be true on Tuesday night.
We've got so much to talk about, and it starts at 7 p.m. ET at Mad Mushroom Pizza at 320 W. State Street in West Lafayette. You can also watch online on Facebook. Twitter or YouTube.
We'll look back at that thrilling double-overtime win on Monday afternoon at Illinois, which put the Boilermakers right back in the thick of the Big Ten race. And, of course, will preview Thursday night's huge game against Indiana in Bloomington.
The Boilermakers are trying to protect a nine-game winning streak in the rivalry, and we'll break it all down. If you're in town, come watch the show live and get some pictures and autographs. If not, here's how to watch online.
