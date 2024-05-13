Sasha Stefanovic Playing for Men of Mackey TBT Team in 2024
The Men of Mackey have found its first player for the 2024 TBT (The Basketball Tournament). Former Purdue guard and current director of player of personnel, Sasha Stefanovic, will be part of this year's squad.
An announcement was made on Monday morning by the Men of Mackey account on X. Stefanovic was the first player to be announced for the 2024 team. He also created a short post to confirm his participation.
"Came out of retirement to wear the Black and Gold one more time," Stefanovic wrote.
TBT is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.
Stefanovic was at Purdue for five seasons, including one redshirt year. He appeared in 128 career games and made 80 starts over the course of his career with the Boilermakers. Stefanovic averaged 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists and shot over 38% from 3-point range in his career.
The former Purdue guard joined Matt Painter's coaching staff at Purdue ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Boilers went 34-5, winning a Big Ten regular season title and reaching the national championship.
Stefanovic enjoyed his most productive year during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 10.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest. He was also a member of two Sweet 16 teams and an Elite Eight squad while at Purdue.
Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
- PAINTER PRAISES CALEB FURST: Caleb Furst made a huge sacrifice for the Boilermakers last season. Matt Painter praised the forward's attitude and hopes Furst can have a great senior season at Purdue. CLICK HERE
- EDEY THROWS OUT FIRST PITCH AT WRIGLEY: Purdue superstar Zach Edey made his way to Wrigley Field on Monday night to throw out the first pitch before a game between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE