BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

TBT: Golden Eagles and Sideline Cancer Advance to Finals to Play for $1 Million

Brett Douglas

The semifinals of The Basketball Tournament lived up to the hype as both games came down to the wire and the Elam Ending determined the results. 

The No. 4 seeded Golden Eagles, a team primarily made up of Marquette alumni, defeated the No. 8 Red Scare, a team comprised of mostly Dayton alumni 79-70 to clinch a bid to the TBT Finals. No. 22 Sideline Cancer needed a game-winning three pointer to pull off yet another upset win, this time over No. 2 Overseas Elite 67-65. 

The final will be on ESPN on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST for the $1 million-plus jackpot in the winner-take-all tournament.

Game 1: No. 4 Golden Eagles vs. No. 8 Red Scare

The Golden Eagles and the Red Scare met head on and provided an exciting game one of the TBT semifinals. Jamil Wilson paced the Golden Eagles with 23 points as they were able to pull away in the Elam Ending to secure a spot in the finals Tuesday night. 

This marks back-to-back finals appearances for the Golden Eagles TBT team, as they lost in the championship game last year. 

"It's going to take toughness that Marquette's built on," the Golden Eagles' Dwight Buycks said. "Every player on this team knows exactly their role and they know how tough to play."

Game 2: No. 2 Overseas Elite vs. No. 22 Sideline Cancer

The Cinderella of the tournament, Sideline Cancer, pulled off more magic as they sunk the four-time TBT champions Overseas Elite on a game-winning three pointer by former Indiana Hoosier (2010-13) Mo Creek.

The suspenseful ending of the game came down to the Elam Ending with the target score being 67. Overseas Elite held a 65-64 lead just before Creek, who finished with 10 points, buried the dagger to give Sideline Cancer a TBT Finals berth. 

Marcus Keene led all scorers with 22 points and he shined in the second half scoring 16 of those points. Remy Abell, another former IU Hoosier, added 14 points, as well.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Boilers Selected for College Summer League All-Star Game on Thursday

Boilermakers baseball stars Ben Nisle, Miles Simington and Jack Firestone have been selected to play in the College Summer League All-Star Game on Thursday at Victory Field.

tombrew94

Purdue Student Gets Some ESPN Love During Korean Baseball Broadcast

Purdue sophomore-to-be Jeremy Frank has already written two books on quirky baseball statistics, and he got a chance to talk about them during an ESPN baseball broadcast on Saturday morning.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: How About We Start New Big Ten Schedule with Boilers at Indiana?

The Big Ten announced on Thursday that all fall sports teams will only play conference games, which means schedules will be altered to be sure the most important games get played. So let's start with the Old Oaken Bucket.

tombrew94

by

GAColtsFan

Former Purdue Running Back Raheem Mostert Requests Trade From 49ers

After a breakout season with the 49ers, Raheem Mostert has requested a trade due to a contract dispute.

Brett Douglas

BREAKING: Big Ten to Move to Conference-Only Scheduling for All Fall Sports

The move to conference-only games means Purdue won't play Memphis, Air Force or Boston College after all.

tombrew94

Illinois Group Knocks Off Defending Champs Carmen's Crew in TBT

In something of a Big Ten showdown, Illinois-centric House of Paign knocked off the defending champions, Ohio State-based Carmen's Crew, in the TBT tournament on Wednesday.

tombrew94

TBT Preview: Men of Mackey vs. Boeheim's Army

The Purdue-plus team has one win under its belt in The Basketball Tournament, but things get tougher on Tuesday against an experienced group of former Syracuse players.

tombrew94

TBT: Men of Mackey Fall Short To Boeheim’s Army 76-69

In the round of 16 of TBT, Men of Mackey were eliminated by Boeheim’s Army 76-69.

Brett Douglas

My Two Cents: For Purdue, TBT Wins Are Good For All Involved

The Men of Mackey team is very much Purdue-centric, but some non-Boilermakers helped them win the first game of the TBT event Sunday and will look for another win Tuesday.

tombrew94

TBT: 'Men of Mackey' Rally For an 85-79 Win Over Heartfire

The Men of Mackey closed the game on a 12-0 run to complete a comeback victory over the Heartfire in the The Basketball Tournament.

Brett Douglas