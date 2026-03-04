3 Things Purdue Needs to Show vs. Northwestern

After suffering back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Ohio State, No. 15 Purdue is looking to put another tally in the win column. The Boilermakers get that opportunity Wednesday night, playing a Northwestern team that has won three straight games.

Though Purdue has lost three of its last four, the only performance that sticks out is its last one. The Boilermakers' defensive performance against Ohio State was lackluster, allowing the Buckeyes to get too many open looks from the field and sending them to the free throw line 32 times.

Purdue remains loaded with talent, but it hasn't shown that killer instinct much in its last four games. Can it re-channel that energy on Wednesday nigth? Here are a few things the Boilers need to show against Northwestern.

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) rebounds the ball. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Connectivity on the defensive end

It's no secret that Purdue has struggled defensively over the last four games. Following the Ohio State game, Matt Painter spoke about a lack of focus and communication on the defensive end, which has resulted in too many open looks recently.

Each of the last four opponents Purdue has played has shot better than 50% from the field. Yes, even Indiana in the Boilermakers' 93-64 drubbing of the Hoosiers. That's not a winning recipe this time of the year.

Northwestern isn't the most explosive offensive team, but Nick Martinelli can make any team pay if not connected on defense. Jayden Reid, Tre Singleton and Arrinten Page can all cause problems, too. Purdue has to put forth a better defensive effort in Evanston.

Strong presence in the post

Northwestern is undersized and doesn't have a major post presence, which should be a major advantage for Purdue. Oscar Cluff, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Daniel Jacobsen have the opportunity to impose their will on the Wildcats down low.

It's primarily Cluff and Jacobsen who need to step up, as Kaufman-Renn has provided Purdue with a major spark down low this season. Against Ohio State, Cluff and Jacobsen combined for only two points, six rebounds and seven fouls.

Size was supposed to be a major strength for Purdue, and it was early in the season. Both Cluff and Jacobsen have shown flashes, but need to play more consistently. This is a game where both players should be able to establish themselves down low both offensively and defensively.

Dominance on the glass

This hasn't really been an issue recently, but crushing a poor-rebounding Northwestern team on the glass is a must on Wednesday night. It's the most important advantage the Boilermakers have and it's one of the greatest weaknesses of the year for the Wildcats.

Purdue has done an excellent job rebounding the basketball, especially in wins over Nebraska and Indiana, as well as the loss to Michigan State. Northwestern enters the game minus-4.1 in rebound differential, the second-worst margin among high-major programs.

Because the Wildcats don't turn the ball over much, Purdue needs to end possessions by crashing the glass and not allowing second-chance opportunities. The Boilers can also create more opportunities for themselves on the offensive boards.

