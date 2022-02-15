Tipoff Time Announced For Purdue Basketball's Upcoming Matchup Against Michigan State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The start time for Purdue basketball's Feb. 26 contest on the road against Michigan State has been announced. The game will tip off starting at noon ET, and it will be aired live on ESPN.

When the Boilermakers head to East Lansing, Michigan, for their matchup against the Spartans, it will mark the start of a crucial three-game stretch to end the regular season. The team will have rematches with Wisconsin and Indiana after playing Michigan State.

With five games left to play in the regular season, the Purdue basketball program has a 22-4 overall record and is 11-4 in Big Ten play. The team ranks second in the conference, trailing only Illinois.

Several teams will be competing for a Big Ten championship title in the final three weeks of the season, and the Boilermakers are right in the thick of it.

Purdue is preparing for a road matchup with Northwestern on Wednesday before welcoming Rutgers to Mackey Arena on Sunday. Here is a look at all the team's remaining games for the 2021-22 regular season, including television designations and start times:

Purdue Basketball 2021-22 Remaining Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Northwestern

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 20, vs Rutgers

TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 26, at Michigan State.

TV: ESPN

ESPN Start Time: Noon ET

Tuesday, March 1, at Wisconsin

TV: ESPN / ESPN2

ESPN / ESPN2 Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 5, vs Indiana

TV: ESPN / ESPN2

ESPN / ESPN2 Start Time: TBA

