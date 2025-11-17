Trey Kaufman-Renn Hilariously Admits When He Found Out Purdue 'Was a School'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Trey Kaufman-Renn's college career comes to an end, there's a strong chance that his name is hanging from the rafters inside Mackey Arena. It would be an ironic twist for someone who didn't know Purdue was a college until he was in high school.
Purdue defeated Akron 97-79 on Sunday, giving coach Matt Painter his 500th career victory. When Kaufman-Renn was asked about the culture his head coach has built in West Lafayette, the senior forward made the hilarious admission of when he realized Purdue was a university.
"I can't say growing up — I didn't know Purdue was a school until high school, when I was recruited by them, to be honest with you," Kaufman-Renn said, drawing a big laugh. "So, I can't comment on that."
What makes Kaufman-Renn's admission funnier is that he's an in-state recruit, growing up in Sellersburg, Ind. But you don't know what you don't know, right?
Purdue is glad that Kaufman-Renn committed to the program he didn't know existed. Over the last two seasons, he's developed into one of the best forwards in college basketball. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year and has the potential to be an All-American pick at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.
In his first two games this season, Kaufman-Renn is averaging 18 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists per game. He's shooting at a 61.5% clip. He's played a big role in the Boilermakers' wins over both No. 8 Alabama and Akron.
Kaufman-Renn may not have known Purdue was a school until he was a teenager, but you know what they say — better late than never.
Kaufman-Renn credits Painter on accomplishment
Once the laughs subsided inside the press room at Mackey Arena, Kaufman-Renn talked more seriously about the culture Painter has created in West Lafayette. He loves being part of a program that has created such a high standard.
"It's been great since I've been here. Coming from high school, when we were always ranked and always expected to win, I feel like as soon as I got to college, we've always been ranked in the top-five and expected to win every game," Kaufman-Renn said. "I'm just glad to join a winning culture."
Kaufman-Renn didn't choose the easiest path, either. He arrived at Purdue ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and decided to redshirt his first season with the program. That choice has paid off in a big way.
He emerged as Purdue's starting power forward during the 2023-24 campaign, a key piece on a team that went 34-5, won a Big Ten title, and reached the National Championship Game. That season, he averaged 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while playing alongside two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey.
Last season, Kaufman-Renn took a major leap in production. With Edey gone, the forward became Purdue's most reliable target in the post. He finished the year as the team's top scorer and rebounder, averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 boards per contest.
Kaufman-Renn has the potential to go from a redshirt player to a first-team All-American by the end of his career at Purdue. He has Painter and the coaching staff to thank for his growth and development over five years.
"I knew the coaches had my best interest in mind, I knew I was going to be given the opportunity, and I knew the system would fit me," Kaufman-Renn said in June. "I wasn't loyal for no reason, I was loyal because this was the best spot."
