Trey Kaufman-Renn Holding Himself Accountable in Purdue's Loss to Michigan
Trey Kaufman-Renn was one of the best players on the floor in No. 7 Purdue's 75-73 loss to No. 20 Michigan on Tuesday night. But when the game was over and the junior forward reflected on the game, it was the plays that he didn't make that stuck out like a sore thumb.
Once again, Kaufman-Renn put together a stellar performance, scoring 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds for the Boilermakers in Ann Arbor. But in the game's final 75 seconds, the forward picked up his fifth foul and was sidelined for the remainder of the game.
Kaufman-Renn was clearly frustrated at the end of the game. Despite taking 19 shots from the floor, he didn't attempt a single free throw. He was whistled for a foul or two that could've gone either way.
And while he may not have agreed with every single call made throughout the course of Tuesday's game, he doesn't believe the officiating was the reason for the loss. Instead, he reflected on a few mistakes he made late in the game.
"I have to be better at drawing fouls and getting to the line," Kaufman-Renn said. "It's one of those things, but I don't think the game was lost from the officiating. I know two possessions — (one) where (Danny) Wolf did a shot fake at the end of the game and it was my rotation to go over and be vertical and didn't do it. That's on me.
"There was a turnover at the end, I should have shot a floater — I threw a low pass to Caleb (Furst). That's on me. So, we had our chances. I'll put this on me. We'll be ready for the next game."
Kaufman-Renn has battled foul trouble consistently over the last handful of games. It's something coach Matt Painter has harped on with his junior forward, knowing how important it is for him to stay on the floor.
"It's more offense. You can't run the same things without him, in terms of if they twist, turn," Painter said when asked where Purdue feels Kaufman-Renn's absence most.
"They're playing zone into man and matching towards things. That really helps when you have him in there, because he can operate at the nail when he gets the ball in the high-post."
Purdue battled foul trouble with its big men all night. A minute prior to Kaufman-Renn's disqualification, Furst also picked up his fifth foul while attempting to collect an offensive rebound.
The foul situation was a major factor in Tuesday night's game. And, again, Kaufman-Renn felt the frustration of not being able to help his teammates in the final stretch.
"It's super frustrating. I thought I got into a rhythm there at the end," Kaufman-Renn said. "I tried everything I could to stay out there, but I had five and had to leave the game. It always sucks having to leave your team out there without you."
