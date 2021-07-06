USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team Stays Undefeated After 87-66 Win Over Australia

Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were productive contributors during the group stage for the USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team. In an 85-56 win over Australia on Tuesday, Ivey was one of five USA players to score double figures.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The USA Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team finished undefeated in the group stage after an 87-66 victory over Senegal on Tuesday at the Daugavpils Olympic Center in Latvia. Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst helped the team advance to the bracket stage without trailing after three games.

Through three matchups, Ivey is averaging a team-high 15 points while also recording four rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Furst has put up eight points, five rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

After the group stage, the USA finished with the best record in Group A ahead of Turkey Australia and Mali.

Ivey was one of five players for his team that scored in double figures Tuesday against Australia. He registered 10 points on just 3-of-10 shooting while also coming away with seven rebounds. He also recorded two blocks for the USA team.

Furst recorded just three points and three rebounds off the bench.

While it was a close matchup in the first half, the USA never trailed against Australia and held a 44-42 lead heading into halftime. But the team began to pull away in the second half, holding Australia to just 22 total points in the final two periods.

After the team's three games, Ivey has amassed 45 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists and three blocked shots. Furst was a strong presence in the rotation, registering 24 points, 15 rebounds and four assists during the group stage.

The team will now try to make a run through the bracket stage starting Wednesday against Korea, the last-place finisher of Group C.

All 16 teams will advance to the bracket stage and play in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the Quarter-Finals on Friday while the losers drop to the Classification Games to compete for places 9-16.

The Semi-Finals are scheduled for Saturday, with the Finals taking place on Sunday. The complete game schedule for all teams can be found HERE.

