Zach Edey's Third Double-Double Propels Canada U19 Team to Victory Over Senegal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Canada Men's U19 FIBA World Cup Team finished undefeated in the group stage after an 85-56 victory over Senegal on Tuesday at the Daugavpils Olympic Center in Latvia. Purdue center Zach Edey recorded his third straight double-double while leading the team in both points and rebounds.

Through three matchups, Edey is averaging 14.7 points and 16 rebounds per game.

After the group stage, Canada finished with the best record in Group A and sits ahead of Senegal, Lithuania and Japan. Lithuania still has to play Japan, but both teams suffered losses when they played Canada.

Edey was one of four players for his team that scored in double figures. He registered 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting while also coming away with 17 rebounds. He also recorded two blocks and nine of Canada's 22 total offensive rebounds.

The 7-foot-4 center made four of his five free-throw attempts, after struggling in the previous two games.

Canada never trailed against Senegal and even held a lead as high as 33 points. After the team's three games, Edey has amassed 44 points, 48 rebounds, three blocks and two assists while leading the team in efficiency rating.

The team will now try to make a run through the bracket stage starting Wednesday against the last-place finisher of Group B. As of now, Iran sits at the bottom of the group and will play Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

All 16 teams will advance to the bracket stage and play in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the Quarter-Finals on Friday while the losers drop to the Classification Games to compete for places 9-16.

The Semi-Finals are scheduled for Saturday, with the Finals taking place on Sunday. The complete game schedule for all teams can be found HERE.

