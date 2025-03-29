WATCH: Fletcher Loyer's Awesome Act as Ultimate Teammate in Postgame Presser
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue's season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion on Friday night in the Sweet 16. Despite the disappointment, Fletcher Loyer's true character showed and proved why he's an ultimate teammate.
The Boilermakers lost a 62-60 contest to No. 1 seed Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night, drawing an end to the season. After the game, Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Loyer all took the podium to answer questions.
As the three players walked off the stage and headed back to the locker room, Smith and Kaufman-Renn left behind their nameplates from the NCAA Tournament. On his way out, Loyer was sure to grab all three.
That moment went viral on social media.
These are the moments that make college basketball so special. Maybe Smith and Kaufman-Renn weren't thinking about their nameplates at the time because of the circumstances, but it might be a keepsake they want at some point down the road.
Thanks to Loyer, they'll have those nameplates.
Loyer played well on Friday night, especially in the first half. The junior guard scored 16 points for the game, which included 12 in the first half. Smith dished out 15 assists and Kaufman-Renn scored 14 points.
Purdue's season ended with a 24-12 record.
