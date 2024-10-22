WATCH: Purdue Men's Basketball Shares Awesome Moment with Hall of Famer Bob Ford
The Purdue men's basketball team provided fans with an incredibly wholesome moment last weekend. During a team practice, coach Matt Painter and his team greeted former Boilermaker Bob Ford, who was recently inducted into the Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame.
Ford, who played at Purdue from 1968-72, was one of eight athletes inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 Class over the weekend. He was welcomed into the practice facility, where he was greeted and congratulated by Painter and every current Boilermaker on the roster.
After the quick meet-and-greet, Ford took a photo with the 2024-25 squad.
Ford was a two-time Academic All-American and two-time All-Big Ten selection during his playing days in West Lafayette. He finished his career at Purdue with 1,244 points and 648 rebounds.
Ford was a freshman at Purdue during the 1968-69 season. Prior to the program's trip in 2024, it was the last time the Boilermakers reached the National Championship Game, falling to UCLA. At the time, the NCAA did not allow freshmen to play in competition.
It was cool to see Boilermakers past and present come together on the same floor and share a wholesome moment before the start of another college basketball season.
