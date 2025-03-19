What Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn Said Ahead of Purdue's 1st Round Game vs. High Point
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — On Thursday afternoon, Purdue veterans Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer are hoping to start the journey for another long run in March Madness. It begins at Amica Mutual Pavilion, where the fourth-seeded Boilers battle No. 13 seed High Point in the opening round.
On Wednesday, Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer met with reporters to talk about the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Here's everything they had to say.
On the experience of going through the good and the bad of March Madness ...
Kaufman-Renn: I just think any time you have a certain experience it helps you. Just the fact that we've been here before, we've done it, we've had success and we've had failures. We know what it takes.
Fletcher Loyer: Yeah, like Trey said, being prepared, so just making sure we're prepared and the guys in the locker room are prepared for you.
Braden Smith: Just understanding each scenario, like they said, we have been through it, we understand how to handle it and just to help these younger guys out and I think that's our biggest thing.
On Smith having one of the best assist-to-turnover rates in the country ...
Smith: Yeah, number one, it's my job, but when you're surrounded by other great players, it makes the job easier. I get them the ball and they make the shot. Having great teammates my three years I have been here, that's a huge help. I wouldn't be here without those people so it's more credit to them.
On playing with a guard as talented and unselfish as Smith ...
Kaufman-Renn: I think it's great, especially for people who like to score. When you get the ball in your sweet spots and they're on time, it allows me to be efficient at what I do, but it allows the team to be efficient at what they do. Whether it's big guys getting layups or open shots, it allows everyone to do their job better.
On if Smith feels like he needs to figure the game out quickly Thursday ...
Smith: Yeah, like I said earlier, just going through all the situations, and we have an older group. These guys up here we have all been through those situations together. It's not just me understanding how to handle certain situations there. They understand it, as well, because they experience it and we have a great head coach that's been through everything, as well. So he also understands that and can help us.
I think just having that great supporting cast and people around us and our experience in the three years we have been here, I think it's just our job as the older guys and the people that have had that experience to help the younger guys out.
On overcoming the 3-6 stretch in the final nine games ...
Smith: Yeah, kind of flush it. It's a new season. Each game is important moving forward and we have to win one at a time. Whatever we have to do to do that, we have to do that and we all understand that, as well. So I think for us, or at least my mindset, is flush all those losses down. They don't matter anymore.
This is what matters, this is what we're here for. We made it to where we want. It's our dreams as kids to be in this tournament. We're here. Have fun while doing it and enjoy every step of the way and try to get one win at a time.
On if Purdue views High Point similar to a Big Ten team ...
Smith: Yeah, they're here for a reason. They're a great team and, yeah, when we scouted them we knew they had players from a higher division team that came down and things happen, but they're still great players so we understand that and we're not going to overlook anybody. And I don't think we have ever done that since we have been here and we understand that. They're a good team, they play well together and we have to do our thing and take it as if it were a Big Ten game or a high-level game.
On the keys to showing up for a one-game tournament ...
Loyer: Yeah, I think you said anything can happen and we're a prime example of that. We have seen the lowest of the lows and the highest of the highs, having lost to a 16 and making it to a championship. Just making sure we're at the tip for 40 minutes. I think a team could come out and not miss a single shot, but ultimately it comes down to who can take care of the ball, who can play harder whether the shots go in or not.
Kaufman-Renn: Yeah, exactly what Fletch said.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
WHAT PAINTER SAID: Purdue coach Matt Painter spoke with reporters ahead of Thursday's first round matchup vs. High Point. Here's everything the coach had to say. CLICK HERE
STEFANOVIC, THOMPSON PROVIDE GUIDANCE: Purdue has made 10 straight NCAA Tournaments and has been a top-four seed a nation's best eight years in a row. Former Boilers turned coaches Sasha Stefanovic and P.J. Thompson are young enough to spread Matt Painter's message to their players. "As you get older, the youth of America doesn't listen as well, P.J. and Sasha's voices are important,'' Painter said. CLICK HERE
TOM BREW COLUMN: No. 4 seed Purdue takes on No. 13 High Point on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament, and it's a big deal for second-year coach Alan Huss. He spent nearly a decade coaching in Northern Indiana, and knows Purdue and coach Matt Painter well. He talked about those experiences during Wednesday's press conference in Providence, R.I. CLICK HERE
PAINTER GETS A LAUGH: Purdue coach Matt Painter had an epic quote comparing player development and the transfer portal to marriage, drawing a big laugh from the media. CLICK HERE