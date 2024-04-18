The Best Statistics Highlighting Purdue's Historic 2023-24 Basketball Season
Purdue enjoyed one of the best college basketball seasons in program history in 2023-24. Here's some of the top statistical highlights from the year, as the Boilermakers won a Big Ten regular season title and reached the Final Four.
Purdue enjoyed one of the best seasons in program history during the 2023-24 college basketball campaign. The Boilermakers finished with a 34-5 record and played in the national championship before falling 75-60 to UConn.
It was a memorable run for Matt Painter and the Boilers, finally returning to the Final Four for the first time since 1980 and winning a second straight Big Ten regular season.
Here are some of the top accomplishments from Purdue's 2023-24 season — as highlighted by Purdue Athletics.
Team accomplishments
- Purdue finished the 2023-24 season with a 34-5 record. It's the most wins the Boilermakers have posted in a single season in program history. This year also marked the program's first trip to the Final Four since 1980 and first national championship appearance since 1969.
- The Boilermakers broke school records in multiple statistical categories, including total points (3,211), rebound margin (plus-11.2 per game), total assists (720), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.63), field goals made (1,109), free throws made (675) and free throw attempts (938).
- Purdue finished the 2023-24 season shooting 40.4% from 3-point range. That percentage was the second-best in the country for the year.
- In the 2023-24 season, the Boilermakers played 11 games against nationally-ranked opponents, finishing with a 10-1 record. The only loss came vs. UConn in the national championship.
- Purdue owns a 20-6 record vs. nationally-ranked opponents over the last three seasons. The team's .769 winning percentage is the best for any college basketball team in that span.
- Since the 2016-17 season, the Boilers are 113-42 in Big Ten play. That's the best league record in the conference in the last eight years. Michigan State ranks second at 97-58.
- Purdue is the first team to be ranked No. 1 nationally in three consecutive seasons in Big Ten history.
- The Boilers were undefeated in home games at Mackey Arena this season, posting a perfect 16-0 record on their home court.
Zach Edey's accomplishments
- Edey became the first player in 40 years to win the Naismith National Player of the Year award in back-to-back seasons (Ralph Sampson, Virginia — 1981-83). He's the first player since Bill Walton (UCLA — 1972-73) to earn unanimous National Player of the Year honors in consecutive years.
- Edey was the back-to-back winner of the Big Ten Player of the Year award
- Edey set a new conference record by winning the Big Ten Player of the Week award 12 times in his career.
- Edey's 983 points ranks second all-time in Big Ten history for scoring in a single season. Purdue legend Glenn Robinson is No. 1 with 1,030 points in a season (1993-94).
- Edey's 474 rebounds in the 2023-24 season ranks second all-time in Big Ten history in a single season.
- Edey became the first player in NCAA Tournament history to record seven straight double-doubles of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. He averaged 29.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game this year.
- Edey leaves Purdue as the program's all-time leading scorer (2,516 points) and rebounder (1,321).
Braden Smith's accomplishments
- Smith became just the second player in NCAA history to finished a single season with at least 450 points, 275 assists and 200 rebounds (Kyle Collinsworth, BYU — 2016).
- Smith set a Big Ten record for assists in a single season, finishing the year with 292.
- Smith was an All-Big Ten first-team selection. He was an All-American honorable mention per the Associated Press.
Mason Gillis' accomplishments
- Gillis ended the 2023-24 season shooting 46.8% from 3-point range. It's the fifth-best percentage in Purdue history. He ended his career making 40.7% of his shots from behind the arc, the seventh-best percentage in program history.
- Gillis was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game off the bench.
