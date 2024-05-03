Big Ten Daily (May 3): Nebraska's Rienk Mast to Miss 2024-25 Basketball Season
One of Nebraska's key pieces for will miss the entire 2024-25 college basketball season. Rienk Mast announced on X that he will undergo knee surgery this offseason, which will sideline him for the year.
Mast, a transfer from Bradley, proved to be a key component in the Huskers' success last season. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Nebraksa finished the year with a 23-11 record, placing third in the Big Ten standings and reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years.
"As some people know, I played most of last season with a knee that wasn't completely healthy. Over these past couple weeks, I've spoken with multiple doctors about what we can do to get my knee healthy for the rest of my playing career and hopefully life," Mast wrote on X. "These have been some difficult conversations, but the best way forward for me is to udergo surgery.
"This was not an easy decision, as it will mean I will have to medically redshirt the 2024-25 season, while still maintaining my last year of eligibility. I want to thank everyone involved with our athletic department and men's basketball team for the support they have shown me. This upcoming year will be very challenging for me individually, but I'll try to help the team in the best possible way I can."
Mast redshirted his freshman season at Bradley in 2019-20. He also has the Covid-19 waiver to use, which will allow him to return for the 2025-26 college basketball season.
"Rienk has put a lot of thought into this decision and worked closely with our medical staff in looking at all the options to get his knee healthy," Huskers coach Fred Hoiberg said. "He has been in contact with our staff throughout this process, and we are in agreement that this is Rienk's best long-term option for his basketball career.
"Although he will not be on the court next season, Rienk will have a different role, one where we can take advantage of his experience and leadership skills. We know that Rienk will be diligent in his rehab and will do everything he can to return to full health."
Riley named to Playoff selection committee
Former Oregon State and Nebraska football coach Mike Riley has a role on the College Football Playoff selection committee. Executive director Bill Hancock made the announcement on Friday.
"We are pleased to have Mike join the committee," Hancock said in a statement. "He has significant experience as a player and coach, and he loves college football. He will bring a unique perspective to the committee. Plus, he is a delightful human being."
Riley replaces Pat Chun, who became the new athletic director at Washington.
Riley is most known for his time at Oregon State, coaching the Beavers from 1997-98 and again from 2003-14. He accumulated a 93-80 record and led the program to eight bowl appearances during his time.
Following the 2014 season, Riley was named the coach at Nebraska, where he spent seasons. The Huskers were 19-19 during that window, including a 9-4 record during the 2016 campaign.
The College Football Playoff is undergoing a major change for the upcoming season, shifting from a four-team field to a 12-team bracket.
Related stories
- TRANSFER PORTAL HURTS MINNESOTA: The Golden Gophers had a solid season under Ben Johnson in 2023-24. What's the reward? Four of Minnesota's top-six scorers from last season have entered the transfer portal. CLICK HERE
- POST-SPRING ODDS TO WIN BIG TEN: With spring football now in the books, the odds have been updated to win the Big Ten in 2024. Ohio State is at the top with the best chance to win the conference title. CLICK HERE