Big Ten Daily (April 29): Post-Spring Football Odds to Win the 2024 Big Ten Championship
Spring football in the Big Ten has (almost) reached its end. After Saturday's slate of spring games, only one team in the conference has practices left on the schedule. Washington — one of the four newcomers to the league — will wrap up its spring season on Friday, May 3.
But enough spring ball is in the books to start looking ahead at some odds for the 2024 Big Ten Championship. FanDuel has provided an updated rundown of each team's odds to win the conference title this coming season.
A familiar name is at the top, as Ohio State currently has the best odds to win the Big Ten title at plus-165. Oregon, another addition to the league, is listed with the second-best odds at plus-210.
On the other end of the spectrum, Purdue and Indiana are tied with the worst odds to win the league in 2024. Both teams are listed at plus-30000.
Here's a complete rundown of every Big Ten team's odds, per FanDuel:
- Ohio State Buckeyes — plus-165
- Oregon Ducks — plus-210
- Penn State Nittany Lions — plus-550
- Michigan Wolverines — plus-550
- USC Trojans — plus-2300
- Iowa Hawkeyes — plus-3500
- Washington Huskies — plus-5000
- Nebraska Cornhuskers — plus-6000
- Wisconsin Badgers — plus-8000
- Maryland Terrapins — plus-8000
- UCLA Bruins — plus-11000
- Michigan State Spartans — plus-13000
- Illinois Fighting Illini — plus-13000
- Northwestern Wildcats — plus-15000
- Minnesota Golden Gophers — plus-20000
- Purdue Boilermakers — plus-30000
- Indiana Hoosiers — plus-3000
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights — Not available
Brian Ferentz reportedly lands at Maryland
Former Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has reportedly found a new job. Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Ferentz has landed a gig on Mike Locksley's staff at Maryland.
Ferentz is expected to be an analyst in College Park. He had been on staff at Iowa, working for his father, Kirk Ferentz, since 2012.
During his 12 seasons with the Hawkeyes, Ferentz spent time coaching the offensive line, running backs, tight ends and quarterbacks. He had been the team's offensive coordinator since 2017.
After a rough season offensively, athletic director Beth Goetz announced that Ferentz would not return as the team's offensive coordinator in 2024. The Hawkeyes finished with a 10-4 record and won a second Big Ten West title in three seasons.
However, Iowa averaged just 15.4 points per game, ranking 132nd nationally. The Hawkeyes averaged 234.6 yards per game, the worst production in college football.
Maryland has reached the eight-win mark in each of the last two seasons. The Terrapins are entering the sixth season under coach Mike Locksley.
Big Ten in the NFL Draft
The Big Ten had another solid showing at this year's NFL Draft, with 42 players selected during the three-day event. That ranked third among conferences, with the SEC leading the way with 59 picks and the Pac-12 finishing with 43 picks.
No program had more selections in 2024 than Michigan, who had 13 players taken in the seven rounds of the NFL Draft. Texas was next in line with 11 and Alabama, Florida State and Washington all had 10.
Here's a rundown of how many draft picks every Big Ten team had in 2024 (Indiana, Nebraska and Northwestern had no players selected):
- Michigan — 13
- Penn State — 8
- Illinois — 4
- Iowa — 4
- Ohio State — 4
- Maryland — 2
- Purdue — 2
- Wisconsin — 2
- Michigan State — 1
- Minnesota — 1
- Rutgers — 1
