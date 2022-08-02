Big Ten Daily: Indiana Linebacker Aaron Casey Chosen to Wear No. 44 to Honor George Taliaferro

Rather than retiring his jersey, the Indiana football program decided to honor the late George Taliaferro's legacy by selecting one player to wear No. 44 on game days. The coaching staff was looking for an upperclassman that represented the ideals Taliaferro stood by.

Indiana's Director of Player Development and Academic Enhancement, Mike Pechac, suggested redshirt senior linebacker Aaron Casey to the coaching staff, and they agreed.

"I don't really know why they wanted to pick me," Casey told Hoosiers Now. "But obviously they must have saw something in me that I represent what he stood for and the things behind him, so I was blessed and honored to represent him with the No. 44."

Casey is entering his fifth season with the Indiana football program. He was a three-star recruit out of college and redshirted his freshman year in 2018. Last season, he made his first career start and tallied a career-high eight tackles against Rutgers.

Ohio State Basketball to Play in 2022 Maui Invitational

The bracket for the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was released on Monday, and it includes a matchup between the Ohio State basketball program and San Diego State. The two teams are scheduled to tip off in the first round of the tournament on Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Buckeyes are making their first appearance in the event since 2003, where they lost in the first round to the Aztecs and finished in fifth place after taking down Central Michigan and Villanova.

The winner of this year's first-round contest between Ohio State and San Diego State will move on to play the victor of a matchup between Arizona and Creighton.

4-Star recruit Commits to Michigan After BBQ Event

The Michigan football program hosted more than 50 recruits for an annual BBQ at The Big House event over the weekend. The food resulted in four-star offensive lineman Evan Link pledging his commitment to the Wolverines on Monday.

"First and foremost I would like to thank every coach that believed in me and my abilities on the field," Link wrote via social media. "I can not express how grateful I am to each and every coach that made the effort to get to know me and my family throughout this process. I would also like to thank all of my friends, family, teachers and high school coaches - without their support and guidance I would not be who I am today. It has been an amazing process but in the end I have to make a decision.

"Therefore, I am very excited to announce that I decided to commit to the University of Michigan! Go Blue!"

Big Ten Daily

AUG. 1: Penn State is set to begin training camp on Monday, gearing up for its season-opener on the road against Purdue. In other news around the conference, Michigan State earns the commitment of a four-star receiver while a four-star recruit decommits from Nebraska. CLICK HERE

