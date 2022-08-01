Skip to main content
Big Ten Daily: Penn State Football Opens Training Camp

Big Ten Daily, Aug. 1: Penn State is set to begin training camp on Monday, gearing up for its season-opener on the road against Purdue. In other news around the conference, Michigan State earns the commitment of a four-star receiver while a four-star recruit decommits from Nebraska.
Ahead of the 2022 college football season, the Penn State football program opened its fall training camp on Monday. The Nittany Lions will open with a road matchup against Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

They are coming off a 7-6 overall season in 2021, one that ended with a 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl at the start of the new year. However, coach James Franklin is convinced the program has built a roster that is ready to contend with the best in the conference in pursuit of a potential Big Ten title. 

"I love our overall depth," Franklin told All Penn State at Big Ten Media Days. "I think our overall depth is as good as it's been in a number of years. ... There's probably a larger number of those young men that we feel like are going to be able to impact our program and our organization earlier in their careers than in our normal recruiting classes. So we're excited about that."

The Nittany Lions return starting quarterback Sean Clifford for his fourth year at the helm of the offense. He will be backed by redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux, who led the team to a victory over Rutgers during the 2021 season. 

Michigan State Earns Commitment From 4-Star Receiver Nick Marsh 

The Michigan State football program earned its first commitment of the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday. Four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh out of River Rouge, Michigan, announced via social media that he is committed to the Spartans. 

Marsh, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect, is the 76th-ranked overall recruit in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. He is the No. 11 receiver in his class and the second-highest rated player in the state of Michigan.

At this stage in the recruiting process, Marsh has received 33 total offers and chose Michigan State over programs such as Arkansas, Cincinnatti, Michigan, Notre Dame and Purdue, among others. 

4-Star Recruit Ashley Williams Decommits From Nebraska Football Program

Nebraska coach Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers football program lost a commitment from the class of 2023 on Sunday, as four-star edge Ashley Williams announced his intentions to decommit. 

“I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joesph for your time and effort during the recruitment process," Williams said via social media. "In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it’s best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts.”

Williams is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect out of Zachary High School in Louisiana. He originally committed to the Nebraska football program on July 10 before getting an offer from Washington.  

Williams holds a total of 23 offers, and he has made visits to Nebraska and Minnesota. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is a top-350 player in the recruiting class and sits as the 34th-ranked edge in the country. 

Nebraska is now down to 13 commitments for the class of 2023. The group ranks 37th in the country and ninth in the Big Ten. 

