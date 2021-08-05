Big Ten Daily: Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman Steps Down

Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman resigns, former Penn State wrestler wins gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Illinois offensive lineman Jordan Slaughter suffers broken ankle in practice. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman announced Thursday he is resigning from his role with the Spartans. Beekman served the university in the position for three years.

He will continue to hold the position in an interim capacity as Michigan State begins a national search for his replacement, then transition to a role in the President’s Office.

"I have been honored to serve as athletic director at Michigan State, and I think the Board of Trustees and our administration for this opportunity," Beekman said in a press release. "While we've experienced the most challenging 18 months in the history of college athletics, we've pushed forward on many fronts, laying the groundwork for the future. Great things are ahead for Michigan State athletics. I'm also excited for this role in the administrative team as the vice president for strategic initiatives, working with President Stanley to drive our great university forward."

Beekman assumed the full role of athletic director in July of 2018 after serving on an interim basis after Mark Hollis. He is a Michigan State alumnus and has been a part of his alma mater since 1995.

He's served as the Vice President and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Executive Director of the Michigan State University Alumni Association, and Senior Advisor to the Provost.

Beekman was responsible for hiring football coach Mel Tucker in February 2020 after Mark Dantonio’s retirement. In Tucker’s first season in East Lansing, the Spartans posted a 2-5 record amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan State upset in-state rival Michigan in Ann Arbor for the coach’s first victory at the school on Halloween.

The Michigan State Spartans are scheduled to begin the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3 against the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston at 9 p.m. ET.

Former Penn State Wrestler Wins Olympic Gold Medal

David Traylor became the first Penn State wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal on Thursday, defeating Iran’s Hassan Yazdanicharti in the 86 kilogram freestyle event.

Taylor is a two-time NCAA champion at 165 pounds, winning his titles in 2021 and 2014. He boasted a 134-3 overall record during his Penn State career. He made the Olympic team by defeating former Nittany Lion star Bo Nickal during April's team trials in Texas.

Taylor won with a last-second takedown, finishing with a score of 4-3 and securing his Olympic gold medal. Before taking the lead, Taylor trailed for most of the match. It was his first Olympics, coming to Tokyo at the age of 30.

Taylor dominated his first Olympic Games, winning his first three matches by a combined 33-2 score.

Illinois Offensive Lineman Suffers Ankle Injury During Fall Camp

Jordan Slaughter, a redshirt junior offensive lineman for the Illinois football program, suffered a broken ankle during the team's practices this week. He required surgery and posted an update on social media.

"I still don't understand God's intentions for my life other than this period of trials and tribulations," Slaughter said in a Tweet. "I won't let this break my love for this game. I'll be back."

Slaughter played in five games for the Fighting Illini last season and started one at left guard. He was a three-star recruit out of Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville, Illinois, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Slaughter was vying for more playing time under Bret Bielema. He played in just six games in three seasons under former coach Lovie Smith.

A timetable for Slaughter's return has not been announced. Illinois is scheduled to open the college football season against Nebraska on Aug. 28.

