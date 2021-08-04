Big Ten Basketball: 5-Star Recruit Emoni Bates Reclassifies, Includes Michigan State in Top 4

Five-star forward Emoni Bates has reclassified to the class of 2021, and he included Michigan State among his top destinations after high school. Bates originally committed to the Spartans but decided to reopen his recruitment.

Emoni Bates, a five-star forward from Ypsi Prep Academy in Ypsilanti, Michigan, has narrowed down his preferred post-high school destinations to four options.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Bates will choose between the G-League, Oregon Memphis and Michigan State while reclassifying to the class of 2021.

Bates was the No. 2 prospect in the nation and the top recruit at his position for the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He was originally committed to play for the Spartans, but decommitted from the program back in April.

There are plenty of opportunities for Bates to play professionally in the NBA G-League, as he garnered interest from the G-League Ignite program, Overtime Elite and the NBL.

Should Bates decide to play at the collegiate level, he would provide a huge boost to the Michigan State recruiting rankings. The Spartans already boast the 10th ranked class in the 2021 cycle, which is good for second in the Big Ten Conference.

Bates would join fellow five-star recruit Max Christie, who is rated as the nation's top shooting guard. Ypsi Prep Academy teammate Jaden Atkins, a four-star point guard, has already enrolled at Michigan State.

As of now, Bates has not announced when he will make his final decision.

Analysis From 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins

"Bates is a dangerous contested shot-maker who arguably is the best scorer in high school basketball. He can score in a variety of ways due to his ability to put the ball in the basket at all three levels. He is dangerous pulling up from deep in transition and has range that extends past the NBA three. Bates has a quick trigger and shoots over defenders with ease. He is unfazed when attempting jumpers with a high degree of difficulty due to his length, quick release, and touch.

He also has instincts as a passer and will occasionally make the right find when a defense zeroes in on him. Defensively, there is a lot of potential there. He could be versatile on that end as he has the size, length, and fluidity to check multiple positions. Bates has multi-year all-star type potential in the association. Potential in which he displays while being extremely productive dominating the high school basketball scene in the scoring category."

