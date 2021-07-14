Big Ten Daily: Nebraska Hires Trev Alberts as Next Athletic Director

The University of Nebraska named Trev Alberts its next athletic director, Illinois basketball earns a commitment from a four-star guard and the Wisconsin offensive line has partnered with Mission BBQ. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

The University of Nebraska hired former Cornhuskers' All-American linebacker Trev Alberts as athletic director, the school announced Wednesday.

"It is such a tremendous honor to have this opportunity to lead Husker athletics," Alberts said in a statement. "UNL has incredibly talented coaches and student-athletes, and a fan base like no other program in the country. The future of Big Red is bright. I can't wait to join the Husker athletics team and get going."

Alberts will replace Bill Moos, who retired on June 30. He previously served as the athletic director at Nebraska-Omaha, which dropped its football and wrestling programs back in 2011 and joined NCAA Division I and The Summit League in 2015-16.

While playing at Nebraska between 1990 and 1993, Alberts won the Butkus Award and the Jack Lambert Trophy in his final season as the nation's top linebacker. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 1993 before being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft.

Due to injuries, Alberts played just three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and appeared in 29 games. He made seven starts and tallied 69 tackles, three forced fumbles and one interception during his career.

Alberts spent three years at ESPN as a broadcaster before Nebraska-Omaha hired him in 2009.

"Since his winning days in Memorial Stadium, Trev has been passionate about Nebraska and has gained tremendous experience in college athletics," Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement. "He knows how to build competitive, winning programs and is committed to long-term success. He knows how to navigate complex financial aspects of a media-driven business. He remains a student-athlete at heart and prioritizes student success, on and off the playing field."

Alberts is Nebraska's fourth athletic director since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2011.

Illinois Earns Commitment From 2022 Four-Star Guard

The Fighting Illini basketball program and coach Brad Underwood picked up their second commitment in July. Jayden Epps, a four-star guard out of Suffolk, Virginia, committed to Illinois on Tuesday afternoon.

Epps is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect from King's Fork High School. He is the No. 11 combo guard in the nation and the second-highest rated prospect from his home state, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also the 63rd overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class.

After holding 16 total offers, Epps chose Illinois over Kansas, UConn and NC State, among others. The Fighting Illini currently have the fourth-best recruiting class for the 2022 cycle, trailing only North Carolina, Ohio State and Arkansas.

Wisconsin O-Line Partners With Mission BBQ

The Wisconsin football offensive linemen have partnered with Mission BBQ, a popular barbecue restaurant chain, as part of a deal that relates to their name, image and likeness.

Badger senior Logan Brown made an official announcement via Twitter, which included him standing next to other members of the team's offensive front and starting quarterback Graham Mertz.

Mission BBQ has three locations in Wisconsin, including one in Madison. The establishment also partnered with the Notre Dame offensive line last week. The two programs will play each other on Sept. 25 this year.

The Badgers boast one of the Big Ten's top offensive lines heading into the 2021 season. Bruss is joined by Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner, Jack Nelson and Kayden Lyles, among others. Bruss, Beach and Seltzner will all be in consideration for the All-Big Ten preseason teams.

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

BIG TEN DAILY, JULY 13: Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan's father died on Monday, Illinois transfer Kofi Cockburn announces commitment date and Michigan earns commitment from three-star Florida linebacker with ties to the program. CLICK HERE

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan's father died on Monday, Illinois transfer Kofi Cockburn announces commitment date and Michigan earns commitment from three-star Florida linebacker with ties to the program. PFF RANKS PURDUE QUARTERBACKS: Purdue quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Jack Plummer each played three games for the Boilermakers in 2020. Pro Football Focus ranked them 60th in the country out of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision starting quarterbacks. CLICK HERE

Purdue quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Jack Plummer each played three games for the Boilermakers in 2020. Pro Football Focus ranked them 60th in the country out of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision starting quarterbacks. PURDUE BASKETBALL HIRES BRADEN WELSH: Braden Welsh was named the Purdue basketball program's strength and conditioning coach on Tuesday. He spent the last two seasons at Temple following a sting with IMG Academy. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!