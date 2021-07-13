Purdue Basketball Names Braden Welsh the Director of Strength and Conditioning

Braden Welsh was named the Purdue basketball program's strength and conditioning coach on Tuesday. He spent the last two seasons at Temple following a sting with IMG Academy.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter announced Tuesday morning that Braden Welsh was hired to serve as the team's strength and conditioning coach.

Welsh spent the last two seasons at Temple and helped the Owls earn wins over USC, Texas A&M, Davidson, Wichita State and UConn in his first year under coach Aaron McKie.

“I am incredibly excited to lock arms with the best. Coach Painter and the Purdue Basketball program have a great reputation for winning and doing things the right way,” Welsh said in a release. “I look forward to working with this program and preparing them for a deep run in the 2021-22 season.”

Before arriving at Temple, Welsh spent two years at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as the physical strength and conditioning coach. His responsibilities included programming, delivery and scheduling for all 14 of the school's basketball teams.

Before his time at IMG, Welsh was an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Illinois, primarily working with the men’s and women’s tennis teams. He also helped assist with the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Welsh earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Eastern Illinois in 2015, and he has been a National Strength and Conditioning Association Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist since then.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

USA WINS FIBA U19 BASKETBALL WORLD CUP: Purdue guard Jaden Ivey recorded a team-high 16 points in an 83-81 victory over France on Sunday. The USA won its eighth FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in 15 renditions of the tournament. CLICK HERE

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey recorded a team-high 16 points in an 83-81 victory over France on Sunday. The USA won its eighth FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in 15 renditions of the tournament. CANADA WINS BRONZE MEDAL AT FIBA U19 BASKETBALL WORLD CUP: Purdue center Zach Edey was one of four Canada players to score in double figures in a 101-92 victory over Serbia. He recorded his sixth double-double of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup to help the team earn its second-ever podium appearance. CLICK HERE

Purdue center Zach Edey was one of four Canada players to score in double figures in a 101-92 victory over Serbia. He recorded his sixth double-double of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup to help the team earn its second-ever podium appearance. IVEY, EDEY NAMES FIBA U19 WORLD CUP ALL-STARS: Purdue teammates Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey were named to the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup All-Star Team for their performances throughout the event. Ivey was the USA team's second-leading scorer while Edey led the entire tournament in rebounding. CLICK HERE

Purdue teammates Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey were named to the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup All-Star Team for their performances throughout the event. Ivey was the USA team's second-leading scorer while Edey led the entire tournament in rebounding. IOWA TRANSFER CJ FREDRICK UNDERGOES SURGERY: According to reports, former Iowa guard CJ Fredrick underwent a procedure to repair a broken leg. The sharpshooter made nearly 50% of his 3-point attempts with the Hawkeyes and dealt with plantar fasciitis last season. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!