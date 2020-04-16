Draft Pick Countdown, No. 9: Cecil Isbell, the Human Swiss Army Knife

Editor's Note: This is the second story on our countdown of the 10-best Purdue draft picks in NFL history, coming in at No. 9, Cecil Isbell.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The only all-decade quarterback not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame happens to be from Purdue. Cecil Isbell only played five seasons in the NFL, but had an illustrious career that earned him a spot on the NFL 1930s All-Decade Team.

Curly Lambeau drafted Isbell with the Green Bay Packers' first-round choice, the seventh overall pick, in the 1938 NFL Draft. Isbell was labeled as a left halfback, but in that era, the position relied on him to pass, run and block, while also playing on the defensive side of the ball.

He was a finalist for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame, but fell short of the necessary votes.

What Cecil Isbell did at Purdue

Isbell was a Purdue great and was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1967. He played left halfback for the Boilermakers from 1935-37 and was a human Swiss Army knife for the Boilermakers.

Isbell ran, threw and punted for Purdue and was successful at all three despite restrictions. In his first collegiate game at Purdue, Isbell dislocated his left shoulder and the rest of his playing career, he "had to wear a nearly six-inch chain loosely attached to his non-throwing shoulder. The chain was connected to two leather straps, one around his chest and the other around his arm, and prevented him from extending his left arm above his shoulder. While the contraption might have affected Isbell's ability to play defense, it never seemed to hurt his throwing or running."

He accounted for 15 of Purdue's 23 touchdowns in the 1936 season and in 1937, he earned an All-America mention and was named the Boilermakers' most valuable player.

In 1938, he was a member of the College All-Stars and led them victory over the defending NFL champion Washington Redskins. Isbell was named most valuable player of the game.

In 2001, Isbell was inducted in the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.

What Cecil Isbell did in the NFL

Isbell played just five seasons in the NFL, but left his imprint on the game long after he tied up his cleats. Isbell was truly a dual threat for the Packers and in his debut rookie season, he led Green Bay in passing and rushing and ranked top five in the NFL in both of those categories, as well.

In 1939, Isbell helped lead the Packers to their fifth NFL Championship. He led Green Bay in rushing and was second in their passing attack to Pro Football Hall of Famer Arnie Herber. Isbell and Herber helped establish one of the greatest NFL players of all time in Don Hutson.

Isbell went out on top by having two of the most successful seasons that had ever been witnessed before in his final two years. He twice set the NFL record for passing yards and in 1942 became the first 2,000 yard passer in NFL history, while also throwing 24 touchdown passes, setting another league-record. Isbell also set a record at the time of throwing one or more touchdown passes in each of his last 23 games.

Isbell led the league in passing touchdowns and yards and was named first-team All-Pro in 1941 and 1942. In the five seasons he played, Isbell was a four-time Pro Bowl selection. He made the NFL 1930's All-Decade Team and is a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.