First Look at Purdue Football's Week 4 Matchup With Florida Atlantic
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) has a lot to improve on as it closes out its nonconference schedule Saturday in a Homecoming game against Florida Atlantic.
The Owls are 2-2 on the season after falling to the University of Central Florida 40-14. Despite the loss, the team boasted a strong rushing attack that has been prevalent all season. Running backs Larry McCammon and Zuberi Mobley combined for 174 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
Florida Atlantic quarterback N'Kosi Perry is a dynamic athlete that has had success both through the air and on the ground. Alongside 987 yards and 10 touchdowns passing, he's added 44 yards rushing and a pair of scores through four games.
"Any time you have a good, athletic quarterback and skill players, you've got to account for them," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "If there's one thing we need to get better as a defense, it's containing the quarterback and making sure that he doesn't beat us with his feet."
The last time Florida Atlantic came away with a victory, it was a dominant 42-9 win against Southeastern Louisianna. Mobley led the way with 175 rushing yards while McCammon finished with 125 yards on the ground as well. Both players reached the end zone in the win.
Read More
Perry accounted for three passes touchdowns and finished with 259 yards through the air, but he was also responsible for a pair of interceptions.
Purdue and Florida Atlantic are scheduled to face off a 7:30 p.m. ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
The Boilermakers, who are coming off a 32-29 loss to Syracuse on the road, are the second-most penalized team in the Big Ten. The team has amassed 243 penalty yards through three games, trailing only Maryland.
"A lot to learn from the last game," Brohm said. "So, before we move on to Florida Atlantic, obviously, we need to clean up a lot of things with our football team. And that's kind of what this process has been since the last game."
Stories Related to Purdue Football
- Purdue Opens as Heavy Favorite Against Florida Atlantic: Purdue football will return to Ross-Ade Stadium for a Homecoming matchup with Florida Atlantic. The team is coming off a 32-29 loss on the road against Syracuse. CLICK HERE
- What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Upcoming Matchup With Florida Atlantic: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media on Monday ahead of the team's Homecoming matchup against Florida Atlantic. It will be the final nonconference game of the 2022 season for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
- Purdue Receives Zero Votes in Latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll: For the first time all season, Purdue didn't receive a vote in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after falling to 1-2. The team suffered a 32-29 loss on the road against Syracuse in Week 3. CLICK HERE
- Purdue Implodes in 32-29 Loss to Syracuse on the Road: Purdue football registered 13 penalties for 144 yards in its road loss to Syracuse on Saturday. The team returns to Ross-Ade Stadium next week for a matchup against Florida Atlantic. CLICK HERE