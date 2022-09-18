Purdue Receives Zero Votes in Latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll, First Time This Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a road loss to Syracuse that was riddled with errors, Purdue didn't get any votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time all season.

The Boilermakers committed 13 penalties for 144 yards in a 32-29 loss to the Orange on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The two programs combined for 42 points in the fourth quarter.

Purdue, now 1-2 on the season, is set to take on Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Sept. 24, inside Ross-Ade Stadium to round out its 2022 nonconference schedule.

This week's AP Top 25 poll featured three Big Ten programs. Ohio State and Michigan remain among the top five, coming in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Penn State jumped eight spots and now ranks No. 14 in the country.

Following a loss to Washington on the road, Michigan State fell out of the top 25 but was among three conference teams to receive votes alongside Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following Week 3, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Georgia (3-0) Alabama (3-0) Ohio State (3-0) Michigan (3-0) Clemson (3-0) Oklahoma (3-0) USC (3-0) Kentucky (3-0) Oklahoma State (3-0) Arkansas (3-0) Tennessee (3-0) North Carolina State (3-0) Utah (2-1) Penn State (3-0) Oregon (2-1) Ole Miss (3-0) Baylor (2-1) Washington (3-0) BYU (2-1) Florida (2-1) Wake Forest (3-0) Texas (2-1) Texas A&M (2-1) Pittsburgh (2-1) Miami (2-1)

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4