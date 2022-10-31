Former Purdue Players Matt Light, Dorien Bryant to Serve as Honorary Captains Against Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football will welcome former players Matt Light and Dorien Bryant to Ross-Ade Stadium to serve as honorary captains for the team's game against Iowa on Saturday.

Light, who played along the offensive line for the Boilermakers from 1996 to 2000, originally began his career as a tight end. He appeared in seven games as a reserve during his freshman season and caught one pass for 16 yards.

After undergoing left shoulder surgery in the spring of his sophomore year, Light redshirted and would be moved to left tackle in 1998, where he would later be recognized as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after starting in 13 games. The offensive line allowed just 16 sacks during the season while blocking for future Super Bowl MVP quarterback Drew Brees.

During the 1999 season, Light started 12 games for an offensive line that gave up just 15 sacks. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

In his final year with the program, Light started 12 games at left tackle, and the offensive line allowed only seven sacks en route to a Rose Bowl appearance at the end of the 2000 season. He went on to be a first-team All-Big Ten selection before being drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Light spent the entirety of his 11-year career with the Patriots, becoming a three-time Super Bowl champion and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2007. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

As an integral part of the Patriots' dynasty, Light was part of the franchise's All-2000s Team, its 50th Anniversary Team and its All-Dynasty Team. He was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2018.

Byrant played four seasons for Purdue between 2004 and 2007. During his time with the Boilermakers, he held 23 different school and Big Ten records. He was a four-time All-Big Ten selection and participated in the 2008 Senior Bowl.

After playing in 50 career games with the program, Bryant ranks second in school history with 292 receptions, third with 3,548 yards receiving and is tied for fifth with 21 touchdown grabs. He holds a Purdue record with 6,219 all-purpose yards.

Following his successful college career, Byrant went undrafted in the 2008 NFL Draft and would later sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

