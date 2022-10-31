Purdue Running Back King Doerue 'Unlikely' to Play Against Iowa, Fullback Ben Furtney Out

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During his weekly press conference, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Monday that senior running back King Doerue is "unlikely" to play in the team's upcoming game against Iowa.

Redshirt freshman Devin Mockobee will remain the starter, and the Boilermakers are hopeful to get junior Dylan Downing back from injury to provide depth at the position.

The team will be without redshirt sophomore fullback Ben Furtney after he sustained an injury during a 35-24 loss to Wisconsin before the bye week.

"That's the part of it at this time of the year, and you're hopeful to get as many people back as you can," Brohm said. "I think Devin has done a really good job. Dylan has worked hard to get back. We are hopeful he can get there. He's put in a lot of time and effort."

Doerue has played in just four games for Purdue so far this season. He's tallied 97 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just 27 carries. He ran the ball on time for two yards against the Badgers.

Mockobee, a walk-on running back in his second season with the program, has posted three 100-yard games this season, all in Big Ten play. He leads the team with 103 carries for 561 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

After missing the last two weeks due to injury, Downing is looking to return to the field as the backup for Mockobee. He has 249 yards rushing and four touchdowns in 2022, including a 113-yard performance in a 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic on Sept. 24.

Redshirt junior running back Kobe Lewis and redshirt senior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy round out the players Purdue will have available at the position on Saturday. Both players were transfers in the offseason.

"Tyrone Tracy is ready to go, working in the position," Brohm said. "You just got to move guys around a little bit to make sure that all your positions are covered with a little bit of depth."

The use of Furtney at the fullback position has been vital for the Boilermakers in registering 130.4 yards on the ground per game in 2022. Brohm said that Tristan Cox has moved into the role. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound sophomore is getting up to speed on a handful of game situations and could see the field against the Hawkeyes.

Purdue is scheduled to return to action against Iowa at noon ET on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium.

