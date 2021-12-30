Publish date:
How to Watch 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl Between Purdue and Tennessee
Purdue and Tennessee are scheduled to kick off the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET inside Nissan stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will be aired on ESPN.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Purdue football has put together its best season in 15 years, and the team will look to finish it on a high note in a matchup with Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
The 20th bowl bid in program history is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, and a victory would give the Boilermakers their first nine-win season since 2003. Purdue has a 10-9 all-time record in bowl games, and the team is making its second appearance in the Music City Bowl.
Here's everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, with series history and information on both coaches:
How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Tennessee Volunteers
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Tennessee Volunteers
- When: 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch FuboTV
- Radio: Online radio broadcasts for Tennessee and Purdue.
- This year's records: Purdue is 8-4 overall, 4-2 in the Big Ten; Tennessee is 7-5, 4-4 in the SEC
- Last season's records: Purdue 2-4; Tennessee 3-7
- Series history: Purdue has won the only meeting between the two programs, taking a 1-0 series lead.
- Last meeting: The teams last met on Dec. 21, 1979, with Purdue coming away with a 27-22 victory in Houston, Texas, at the Bluebonnet Bowl.
- Coaches: Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 27-29 overall record with the program. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Tennessee's Josh Heupel is in his first season with the Volunteers. He previously served as the head coach of Central Florida for three seasons.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a cloudy day in Nashville with a small chance of showers and a temperature of around 64 degrees at kickoff.
