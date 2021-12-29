VIDEO: Purdue Football's Lawrence Johnson, Cam Allen Talk Music City Bowl

Purdue football kicks off against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers will be without some key contributors on the defensive side of the ball.

NASHVILLE — Purdue football is in its final week of practice before it takes the field against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Thursday. The Boilermakers are looking to finish their best season in 15 years with a victory.

The Volunteers enter the matchup with a 7-5 overall record, including 4-4 in the SEC. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN.

This is the 20th bowl game in program history for Purdue (8-3, 6-4 in the Big Ten), and the third under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Boilermakers are 10-9 all-time in bowl games. The team also played in the Music City Bowl back in 2018 against Auburn.

On the defensive side of the ball, Purdue will be without All-American defensive end George Karlaftis. The junior pass rusher recorded recorded 39 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2021.

Karlaftis elected to forgo the team's bowl game to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Senior cornerback Dedrick Mackey did not make the trip and will be unavailable for the Boilermakers on Thursday.

VIDEO: Purdue Defensive Lineman Lawrence Johnson

VIDEO: Purdue Safety Cam Allen

