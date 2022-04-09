Late Takeaway Gives Defense a 45-42 Victory in 2022 Purdue Football Spring Game

Purdue football capped off its spring practices Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium with the team's annual spring game. The defense overcame comeback effort by the offense in the second half to secure a victory.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's defense survived a second-half offensive surge Saturday during the team's spring game inside Ross-Ade Stadium, coming up with a takeaway late in the fourth quarter to secure a 45-42 victory over the offense.

The Boilermakers' defense didn't give up any points until the third quarter, forced four turnovers and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery, but the offense roared back with six scoring drives after halftime to take its first lead of the game.

But with a running clock ticking away, Purdue redshirt sophomore quarterback Andrew Hopson looked to pick up a big gain with his legs before redshirt sophomore safety Ryan Brandt chased him down and knocked the ball away.

The takeaway, recovered by redshirt sophomore safety Antonio Stevens, was worth five points and secured the win to cap off the program's spring training.

"I think these types of spring games really show you how far you've had to come and all the small things you have to do in order to execute and score points," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "I think our offense definitely struggled early on. It was good to see the defense step up, play aggressive, play with enthusiasm and make plays."

The defense started the spring game by piling on 31 straight points using a modified scoring system that awarded the unit for forcing punts, holding the offense on fourth down and generating takeaways.

Purdue's quarterbacks were subject to a slow start in the first two quarters but combined to complete 20 of their 44 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns to go along with two interceptions.

Starting signal-caller Aidan O'Connell, a graduate student in his sixth year with the program, saw limited action and completed just one pass for six yards while tossing one interception. Fifth-year senior Austin Burton was 5-of-13 on his passing attempts, going for 52 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Redshirt sophomore Michael Alaimo completed five passes for 60 yards and a score, while freshman Brady Allen was 4-of-8 for 57 yards and a touchdown. Alaimo also reached the end zone using his legs from one yard out.

"I thought overall, we struggled a little bit today in the QB room," O'Connell said. "Maybe a little rusty, a little cold, whatever it may be. But we have a talented room. Guys are smart, guys are great football players that can throw the ball, that can run the ball.

"It brings competition every day. Obviously, there's a business aspect of it and you have to perform, so these guys understand that it's a competition. We love each other and make each other better."

The Boilermaker defense kept the offense out of the end zone on the first nine drives of the game, as the unit needed to go 70 yards to reach paydirt. The defense led 28-0 at halftime and forced a three-and-out to put three more points on the board to begin the third quarter.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Khordae Sydnor was credited for two of the defense's five sacks in the game, while fifth-year senior Chris Jefferson and Stevens both came away with interceptions.

The biggest moment for the defense came on a 70-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by junior defensive end Joe Anderson in the third quarter. The score came following back-to-back touchdowns by the offense, giving the defense a 38-14 advantage.

"We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football, and we have some depth behind them," Brohm said. "That's with a lot of guys that didn't practice this spring. So I feel like when we get all these guys back, as long as they're hungry, as long as they know all the small things it takes to win at a high level, I think we should be a very good defense"

But the offense roared back by taking advantage of scoring opportunities from the red zone. Allen connected with freshman wide receiver Zion Steptoe for a 22-yard score before Alaimo tossed a scoring pass to Iowa transfer Tyrone Tracy, making it a 10-point game heading into the fourth quarter.

Tracy saw playing time at wide receiver and running back during the spring game, combining for seven touches that were good for 74 total yards to go along with the touchdown.

In the final period, drives started from the offense's 35-yard line. Burton and Alaimo teamed up at quarterback to lead the group on a 15-play drive that resulted in a one-yard touchdown run.

On the following possession, redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Lahey reached the end zone on a 20-yard run to give the offense a 42-40 lead late in the fourth quarter, its first of the game.

But on the second-to-last drive, Hobson coughed up the ball, and it ended in the hands of the defense. There wasn't enough time on the clock for the offense to mount a last-second scoring drive.

"It was amazing to just see all the guys compete," Sydnor said. "I love to see all my teammates win, so it was a big thing for us."

Steptoe ended the game with a team-high five receptions, good for 52 yards, while Tracy led the way with 60 yards receiving. By the end of the game, 11 different players caught a pass.

Starting running back King Doerue carried the ball four times for 10 yards.