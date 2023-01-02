LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue vs. LSU in the 2023 Citrus Bowl in Real Time

ORLANDO — Purdue football takes the field against LSU on Monday for the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on the game in real time, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

The Purdue football program kicks off in 2023 with a huge game in front of it. Follow along down below:

Kickoff — Coming up at 1 p.m. ET, so stay tuned.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels Headlines Final Test for Purdue Defense: LSU junior quarterback Jayden Daniels is a dynamic playmaker in the backfield for the Tigers. The Purdue defense will be tasked with slowing him down on Monday in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. CLICK HERE

Citrus Bowl Gives Mockobee Chance to Chase Another Milestone: Purdue redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee is nearing 1,000 yards rushing with one more game left to play. His magical season will come to an end when the team takes on LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. CLICK HERE

