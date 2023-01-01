How to Watch Purdue Football Against LSU in the 2023 Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO — Purdue football's season comes to a close on Monday when the team faces off against No. 16 LSU in the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Citrus Bowl experience has been magnificent for our team. We worked really hard to get to this point," Purdue interim head coach Brian Brohm said. "It's a big-time Bowl game, a big-time atmosphere. Just all the events, all the excitement leading up to this game, to be able to go against a big-time opponent in LSU, a team that got to the SEC Championship Game. It's going to be a big-time challenge for us, but we are looking forward to that challenge and that opportunity."

The Boilermakers are making their 21st bowl appearance in program history and the fourth in the last six years. They are 11-9 all-time in bowl games, winning four of their past six, which includes a thrilling 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee in last year's TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The team enters the matchup with an 8-5 overall record and has a chance to secure nine wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998. Purdue won the Big Ten West for the first time in school history before losing 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship Game to No. 2 Michigan.

LSU has posted a 9-4 overall record after losing 50-30 to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (8-5, 6-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 16 LSU Tigers (9-4, 6-2 SEC)

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Brian Brohm is serving as the interim head coach for the Boilermakers before Ryan Walters takes over the program in 2023. Brohm spent the last six seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He led Purdue to a 24-20 victory over Iowa to open the 2020 season as acting head coach and play-caller in place of Jeff Brohm, who missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The coaching staff, myself included, everyone elevated up and had an opportunity to showcase what they are all about, as well," Brohm said. "I feel good about where our team is at, our preparation. There is a lot of excitement about this game."

LSU: Brian Kelly is in his first season at the helm for the Tigers. He spent 12 years as the head coach at Notre Dame, leading the Fighting Irish to a 92-40 overall record. Kelly has a 6-5 record in bowl games during his head coaching career.

"These guys want to play, and that's the great part about it," Kelly said. "The guys that are going to be out on that field want to be there and want to represent their universities and want to play the game in the right way.

"As coaches, that is all we want. We want guys that love to play, love to compete. I think you are going to see two teams that want to be there and want to play to their very best, so it should be an exciting matchup."

Purdue 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 28.1

28.1 Points Allowed: 24.6

24.6 Rush Yards: 123.1

123.1 Pass Yards: 287.2

287.2 Total Offense: 410.3

410.3 Total Defense: 349.8

LSU 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 32.3

32.3 Points Allowed: 23.2

23.2 Rush Yards: 181.1

181.1 Pass Yards: 261.6

261.6 Total Offense: 442.7

442.7 Total Defense: 361.6

