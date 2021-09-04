LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Oregon State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

The Purdue Boilermakers open their 2021 campaign at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette on Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers. You can find all the latest updates in real time in our live blog.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2021 college football season is here for the Purdue Boilermakers, and its first matchup of the season comes against the Oregon State Beavers at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue finished the 2020 season with a 2-4 record, while Oregon State ended the year at 2-5. Both programs are trying to flip the script this season, and it would start with a win on Saturday.

The game is now scheduled to kickoff at 7:15 ET. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV information and point spreads on the game. CLICK HERE

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on injuries, scoring plays and trends. Throughout the game, I'll provide my own analysis as well.

The most recent items are at the top, so simply refresh the article to see the latest updates.

We're off, so let's have some fun:

8:41 p.m. ET — Purdue's defense has been stepping up big time tonight, this time it comes in the form of a Cam Allen interception on third down. He sets the offense up with great field position toward the end of the second quarter.

It's the first takeaway by either team on the night, and the Boilermakers have allowed the Beavers to record just 140 total yards so far in the first half.

8:24 p.m. ET — The Boilermakers executed an eight-play, 47-yard drive to set up transfer kicker Mitchell Fineran for a 48-yard field goal. He nailed the attempt, giving Purdue its first lead of the night.

Some chunk plays in the passing game were critical on the scoring drive. Jack Plummer now 12-of-17 for 123 yards. Six different Purdue players have caught a pass so far in the first half. David Bell leading the way with three receptions for 56 yards.

Purdue leads 10-7 with 8:19 left in the first half.

8:09 p.m. ET — Purdue had a beautiful play design drawn up for Broc Thompson coming shallow over the middle, he was well on his way for a big gain, but a pass interference penalty by tight end Payne Durham on the play negates the whole thing.

The Boilermakers settle for a swing pass on third and long, followed by yet another Jack Ansell punt.

8:03 p.m. ET, END Q1 — Purdue and Oregon State will go into the second quarter tied up a 7-7. Purdue has possession of the football and will have 2nd-and-5 from its own 16-yard line.

7:54 p.m. ET — Marshall transfer wide receiver Broc Thompson makes his first catch as a Boilermaker, good for 17 yards. Two plays later, Purdue gets some help from a roughing the passer penalty by Oregon State outside linebacker Cory Stover.

Stover was subsequently ejected for targeting. On the next play, running back Zander Horvath broke a tackle and burst up the middle for an 11-yard score.

Purdue ties it up, 7-7, with 3:43 left in the opening quarter.

My thoughts: The Purdue offense is managing to push the ball down the field, but the offensive line is struggling to give Jack Plummer a clean pocket. Quick passes, screens and play action are helping.

7:40 p.m. ET — First catch of the season for David Bell goes for 42 yards. Sets up Purdue with good field position at the 33-yard line. Five plays later, and not much to show for it. The Boilermakers get held up just inside the red zone.

They have to settle for a field goal, but a delay of game — coupled with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — backs Purdue to the 36-yard line. After a timeout, the team decides to punt the ball.

My thoughts: Unsportsmanlike conduct was called on a Purdue coach, which absolutely killed a scoring chance for the Boilermakers. However, freshman punter Jack Ansell — who came from Australia this offseason — pinned Oregon State at the one-yard line. A chance for the defense to come up big.

7:27 p.m. ET — Beavers reach into their bag of tricks on offense, throwing a lateral pass to wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, who then hurls the ball downfield to tight end Tagan Quitoriano for 34 yards. The play set up a first-and-goal from the nine-yard line, and on the following play, running back B.J. Baylor waltzes into the end zone.

Oregon State leads Purdue 7-0 with 10:10 left in the first quarter.

7:23 p.m. ET — Run, run, pass for the Boilermakers on offense results in a three-and-out as well. Two teams trade punts on their opening drives.

7:19 p.m. ET — First drive for the Purdue defense went well. It allows Oregon State to go for just three yards in a three-and-out, which was aided by a penalty. Punt over the head of returner Jackson Anthrop rolls into the end zone for a touchback.

7:15 p.m. ET — Showers were expected for tonight's game, but the weather has cleared up and the field at Ross-Ade Stadium looks dry. Purdue won the coin toss and elected to defer. Oregon State will receive to start the first half. Here we go.

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!