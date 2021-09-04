How to Watch Purdue Football's Season Opener Against Oregon State on Saturday

The 2021 college football season has finally arrived for the Purdue Boilermakers, and it starts with a matchup with the Oregon State Beavers at home. Here's how to watch, details on the game and the latest on the point spread.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2021 college football season has arrived for Purdue, and its first game will come in front of a home crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium against Oregon State.

This is just the second-ever matchup between the two programs, with the first coming on Oct. 21, 1967. Oregon State waltzed into West Lafayette and came away with a 22-14 win over Purdue.

The Beavers, led by fourth-year coach Jonathan Smith, is a program looking to turn the corner after ending last season with a 2-5 record. Despite its record, Oregon State should not be written off as an easy victory. The team had an impressive upset win over in-state rival Oregon at home.

Coach Jeff Brohm enters his fifth season at the helm for the Boilermakers and will look to get them started on the right foot after finishing with a 2-4 record a year ago. Purdue started the 2020 season with two victories, only to drop its final four.

Both programs will take the field at 7 p.m. ET wanting to start their season with a win. As of Saturday morning, Purdue is predicted to have the edge and is a 7.5-point favorite, according to sports gambling website FanDuel.com. The over/under is 68.5 points.

For those who aren't attending the game, here's everything you know about how to watch alongside some key details on the game:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Oregon State Beavers

Who: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Oregon State Beavers

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Oregon State Beavers When: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream: Watch FuboTV

TV Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst)

Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst) Radio: Radio on KEX (1190), KPOJ (620), Sirius 113, Sirius XM 198, Sirius XM App 960

Radio on KEX (1190), KPOJ (620), Sirius 113, Sirius XM 198, Sirius XM App 960 Point spread: Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite, according to sports gambling website FanDuel.com . The over/under is 68.5.

Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite, according to sports gambling website . The over/under is 68.5. Last season: Purdue 2-4; Oregon State 2-5

Purdue 2-4; Oregon State 2-5 Last meeting: Oregon State beat Purdue 22-14 on Oct. 21, 1967 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Oregon State beat Purdue 22-14 on Oct. 21, 1967 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Series history: Oregon State leads the all-time series 1-0, having the only victory between the two programs.

Oregon State leads the all-time series 1-0, having the only victory between the two programs. Coaches: Jeff Brohm is entering his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 19-25 overall record, and is 6-12 in the past two regular seasons. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Jonathan Smith is entering his fourth season at Oregon State and is 9-22 with the Beavers. This is his first head coaching position at the college level.

Jeff Brohm is entering his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 19-25 overall record, and is 6-12 in the past two regular seasons. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Jonathan Smith is entering his fourth season at Oregon State and is 9-22 with the Beavers. This is his first head coaching position at the college level. Weather: According to weather.com, there will be a 58% chance of showers with a temperature of 69 degrees at kickoff.

