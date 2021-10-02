LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Minnesota Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

The Purdue Boilermakers are back at home Saturday to continue Big Ten play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ross-Ade Stadium. You can find all the latest updates in real time in our live blog.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Boilermakers are back at home looking get to 4-1 on the season with a win against the Minnesota on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue won 13-9 last week against Illinois, and Minnesota comes in at 2-2. The game is scheduled to kickoff at noon ET. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV information and point spreads on the game. CLICK HERE

It's a big game for the Boilermakers, and both teams have taken the field. Let's have some fun:

12:43 p.m. ET — The Boilermakers call King Doerue's number to pick up the first down on fourth and one. He leapt over the pile to gain two yards.

Two plays later, Aidan O'Connell fired a perfect throw to wide receiver Milton Wright in the end zone. The seven-yard touchdown capped a 14-play, 91-yard drive to take a 10-7 lead with 13:40 left to play in the second quarter.

12:39 p.m. ET, END Q2 — Purdue is putting together yet another solid drive that is starting to slow inside the red zone. Minnesota currently leads 7-3 at the start of the second quarter, and the Boilermakers are faced with fourth and one from the 11-yard line.

12:25 p.m. ET — Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran comes in after a 10-play, 56-yard drive for a 36-yard field goal.

Minnesota leads 7-3 with 6:07 left in the first quarter.

A promising drive for Purdue stalls inside the red zone. O'Connell started with a 32-yard completion to David Bell. King Doerue, who already has six carries for 32 yards, is picking positive yards on the ground as well.

However, O'Connell missed a huge opportunity to tie the game, overthrowing Bell who was streaking toward the back left corner of the end zone. On the next play, Minnesota gets the sack, forcing fourth down and the field goal attempt.

Right guard Tyler Witt was injured on the play and had to be tended to.

12:08 p.m. ET — Minnesota starts off with a score on its first offensive drive. Quarterback Tanner Morgan passed deep to wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell for a 32-yard touchdown.

Autman-Bell was the only receiver racing down the field on thep play, covered by cornerback Jamari Brown. Brown was in excellent position to make a play on the ball, but the Golden Gophers' pass-catcher made a huge grab in the end zone.

Minnesota up 7-0 early with 10:03 left to play in the first quarter.

12:05 p.m. ET — The rain is starting to come down a big, which certainly doesn't favor Purdue. With Aidan O'Connell under center, the Boilermakers ran seven plays before the Golden Gophers came into the backfield and stripped the football.

Minnesota takes over from the 44-yard line.

12:00 p.m. ET — Minnesota wins the toss and elects to defer to the second half. Purdue will begin the game on offense.

