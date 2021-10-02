How to Watch Purdue Football's Week 5 Big Ten Matchup With Minnesota on Saturday

Purdue football returns to Ross-Ade Stadium to continue Big Ten play against Minnesota on Saturday. Here's how to watch, details on the game and the latest on the point spread.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football, after a close 13-9 victory over Illinois to open Big Ten play last week, returns to Ross-Ade Stadium for a matchup with Minnesota — its final game before a bye week.

The Golden Gophers currently lead the all-time series and hold a three-game win streak. Minnesota is 2-2 on the season and posted a 3-4 record last season.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm enters his fifth season at the helm for the Boilermakers and will look to get them a fourth victory to start the season after finishing with a 2-4 record a year ago.

Both programs will take the field at noon ET. As of Saturday morning, Purdue is predicted to be a 2.5-point favorite, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under is 46.5 points.

Here's everything you know about how to watch, alongside some key details on the game:

Who: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Big Ten Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM; 1260 AM).

FRESHMAN RUNNING BACK ADJUSTED TO PLAYING TIME: Freshman running back Ja'Quez Cross was thrown into the fire during last Saturday's 13-9 victory over Illinois. Purdue needs a spark in the run game, and he'll be part of the equation moving forward.

HORVATH A SEMIFINALIST FOR WILLIAM V. CAMPBELL TROPHY: Purdue fifth-year senior running back Zander Horvath has recorded 23 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown this season. He was injured during the team's 49-0 victory over UConn on Sept. 11 and is still sidelined.

JEFF BROHM PREVIEWS MATCHUP WITH MINNESOTA: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup with Minnesota at home. Here is the full transcript of his press conference.

REPORT CARD: Purdue narrowly escaped its Big Ten opener with a 13-9 win over Illinois on Saturday at home. The offense struggled throughout the game, but the defense stepped up and kept the Fighting Illini out of the end zone.

