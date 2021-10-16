LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Iowa Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Boilermakers return to game action after a bye week and will look to get back on track. They'll face a tough task with the undefeated, No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes in front of them.

Purdue lost to Minnesota 20-13 at Ross-Ade Stadium two weeks ago, bringing the team to a 3-2 record on the year. The game against Iowa is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV information and point spreads on the game. CLICK HERE

Purdue has had success against Iowa during coach Jeff Brohm's tenure, but can it pull off a massive upset? Buckle up for the ride, and we'll see if this group has what it takes:

3:35 p.m. ET — Iowa wins the coin toss and elected to receive the football to start the game. Purdue's defense out on the field first.

3:40 p.m. ET — Purdue gave up a huge, 38-yard pass to open the game, but three plays later forced Iowa into a 3rd-and-long situation. Hawkeyes' quarterback Spencer Petras threw into traffic and his pass was intercepted by linebacker Kieren Douglas.

Aidan O'Connell and the Boilermaker offense takes over for their first drive of the game.

3:43 p.m. ET — Purdue goes 25 yards in seven plays put ends up punting the ball. Iowa will get its second chance with the football at its own 14-yard line. O'Connell completed passes to three different players before failing to convert on third down.

3:50 p.m. ET — The Boilermakers take down Petras on third down. Branson Deen credited with the sack, and the Hawkeyes are forced to punt after a three-and-out. Defense off to a strong start here on the road, but it'll be up to the offense to capitalize early on.

4:00 p.m. ET — Purdue deployed three different quarterbacks on its second drive of the game. Jack Plummer and Austin Burton both entered for designed quarterback rushes.

O'Connell's arm is what got the Boilermakers inside the red zone, where the team has struggled all season. From the eight-yard line, it took three plays for Purdue to find the end zone. O'Connell got it done with his legs, scrambling up the middle and across the goal line for a touchdown, capping off a 10-play, 67-yard drive.

Purdue leads Iowa 7-0 with 3:38 remaining in the first quarter.

4:09 p.m. ET, END Q1 — Iowa on the move after Purdue took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes will have the football with first-and-10 from the Boilermakers' 37-yard line to begin the second quarter.

4:20 p.m. ET — Jalen Graham had a potential pick-six slip right through his hands on a third-down pass attempt by Petras in the red zone. Defense stands its ground, and Iowa misses a chip shot field goal.

The Hawkeyes came away with an empty possession after a 17-play, 68-yard drive. Purdue takes over from the seven-yard line.

4:25 p.m. ET — David Bell versus the Iowa defense: Bell has had the advantage during his career. Facing third down and long, O'Connell hits bell on a short pass. The star receiver broke a tackle and raced 60 yards to the Iowa 16-yard line.

Purdue offense looks to increase its lead with another red zone opportunity.

4:28 p.m. ET — Purdue comes up empty as well. A huge missed chance to take a double-digit lead against the No. 2 team in the nation. Kicker Mitchell Fineran fails to connect on a 32-yard attempt.

Iowa takes over with 8:31 left in the first half, but the Boilermakers still lead 7-0.

